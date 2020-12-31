The Yankee newspapers called Hank Williams a “hillbilly star.”
Now, decades later, the native Alabamian is regarded as one of the best, if not the most brilliant star in the music industry. His music is the same as it was before his death on Jan. 1, 1953, but now he is labeled as pure genius.
According to Margaret Gaston, a Georgiana historian, Hank was born Sept. 17, 1923, close to the Mount Olive West Baptist Church, near Garland in Butler County. Hank’s father, Lon Williams was engineer on Engine No. 14, one of two log trains operated by W.T. Chapman Lumber Co.
By the time Hank was 6 years old the family was living in McWilliams, in Wilcox County. Hank entered first grade at McWilliams. Shortly thereafter, Lon was admitted to the VA hospital in Alexandria, Lousiana.
Hank’s mother Lillie moved the family to Georgiana.
Williams lived for several years in Georgiana. For the past 41 years the city has honored him with a festival named in his honor. In 2020, due to the Covid-19, the festival had to be canceled. But the festival organizers have made plans for an even bigger and better event in 2021.
The 42nd Annual Hank Williams Festival will be held June 4-5 on the grounds of the Hank Williams Music Park in Georgiana.
For information, call 334-376-2396, or log on to: www.hankwilliamsfestival.com.
