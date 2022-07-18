F220520 BASEBALL
Buy Now

The Golden Tigers' state championship in 2022 marked the fifth in Chris Heaps' 10-year stint as baseball coach. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]

 Dan Busey/TimesDaily

Chris Heaps, who has coached Russellville to five state baseball championships, announced his retirement Sunday.

According to a press release, Heaps will be "pursuing" an opportunity "in the private education sector in the Birmingham area." It said those specifics have not been released "at Heaps' request."

Heaps said he initially thought he would retire after next season.

"But things started falling into place that made it obvious that wouldn't be the case and that now was actually the best time to make this move," Heaps said in a release. "God doesn't always answer our prayers in the way we think he will, but I trust and believe that his timing is always right."

In Heaps' 10 seasons, the Golden Tigers were 299-115. They won three straight state championships from 2015-17 and won a second straight state title this year.

In those 10 years, Russellville was 61-15 in the playoffs with one runner-up finish.

In 11 seasons as a head coach, Heaps is 330-131.

"When we first came here, we made the decision to rent a home because we didn't know how this was going to go," Heaps said. "The community might have hated me. We just didn't know.

"But what my time at Russellville turned into was an absolute fairy tale."

ASWA ALL-STATE UNDER HEAPS

2015

First-team All-State

Jacob Green

Judd Ward

Reed Smith

Second-team All-State

Landon Oliver

2016

First-team All-State

Austin Kitterman

Cody Greenhill

Judd Ward (5A player of the year)

Landon Oliver

Reed Smith

Second-team All-State

Austin Bohannon

2017

First-team All-State

Cody Greenhill (5A player and pitcher of the year)

Judd Ward

Second-team All-State

Chad Wray

2018

First-team All-State

Landon Ezzell

Second-team All-State

Rudy Fernandez

2021

First-team All-State

Emitt Green

Jackson Lindsey (5A hitter of the year)

Second-team All-State

Cole Barnett

2022

First-team All-State

Banks Langston (5A pitcher of the year)

Eli Gipson

Casen Heaps

Canyon Pace (5A hitter of the year)

Second-team All-State

Nathan Brockway

HONORABLE MENTION

2015: Cody Greenhill

2017: Skylar Holland

2018: Houston Kitterman

2019: Hunter Briles

2021: Rowe Gallagher

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.