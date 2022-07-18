Chris Heaps, who has coached Russellville to five state baseball championships, announced his retirement Sunday.
According to a press release, Heaps will be "pursuing" an opportunity "in the private education sector in the Birmingham area." It said those specifics have not been released "at Heaps' request."
Heaps said he initially thought he would retire after next season.
"But things started falling into place that made it obvious that wouldn't be the case and that now was actually the best time to make this move," Heaps said in a release. "God doesn't always answer our prayers in the way we think he will, but I trust and believe that his timing is always right."
In Heaps' 10 seasons, the Golden Tigers were 299-115. They won three straight state championships from 2015-17 and won a second straight state title this year.
In those 10 years, Russellville was 61-15 in the playoffs with one runner-up finish.
In 11 seasons as a head coach, Heaps is 330-131.
"When we first came here, we made the decision to rent a home because we didn't know how this was going to go," Heaps said. "The community might have hated me. We just didn't know.
"But what my time at Russellville turned into was an absolute fairy tale."
ASWA ALL-STATE UNDER HEAPS
2015
First-team All-State
Jacob Green
Judd Ward
Reed Smith
Second-team All-State
Landon Oliver
2016
First-team All-State
Austin Kitterman
Cody Greenhill
Judd Ward (5A player of the year)
Landon Oliver
Reed Smith
Second-team All-State
Austin Bohannon
2017
First-team All-State
Cody Greenhill (5A player and pitcher of the year)
Judd Ward
Second-team All-State
Chad Wray
2018
First-team All-State
Landon Ezzell
Second-team All-State
Rudy Fernandez
2021
First-team All-State
Emitt Green
Jackson Lindsey (5A hitter of the year)
Second-team All-State
Cole Barnett
2022
First-team All-State
Banks Langston (5A pitcher of the year)
Eli Gipson
Casen Heaps
Canyon Pace (5A hitter of the year)
Second-team All-State
Nathan Brockway
HONORABLE MENTION
2015: Cody Greenhill
2017: Skylar Holland
2018: Houston Kitterman
2019: Hunter Briles
2021: Rowe Gallagher
