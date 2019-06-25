Hidden oil spill: New study contradicts owner's claims

This March 31, 2015, aerial photo, shows an oil sheen drifting from the site of the former Taylor Energy oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Louisiana. A new federally led estimate of oil seeping from a platform toppled off Louisiana 14½ years ago is below other recent estimates. But the report contradicts the well owner’s assertions about the amount and source of oil. Oil and gas have been leaking into the Gulf of Mexico since a subsea mudslide caused by Hurricane Ivan on Sept. 15, 2004 knocked over a Taylor Energy Co. production platform. [AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File]