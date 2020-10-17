Senior Emma Dempsey crushed a career-high 32 kills to lead Belgreen in a 22-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-17 win over Marion County in the Class 1A playoffs on Friday.
Dempsey amassed a .571 hitting percentage, plus had five blocks and seven digs for the Bulldogs (26-13).
Noelle Willingham finished with 17 assists and 13 digs, while Makayla Willingham had 21 digs. Kelsey Wilson added four aces.
Belgreen faces Lindsay Lane at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the North Regional quarterfinals at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.
• Lexington rolls to sweep: Lila Beth Turner and Lily Hanback combined for 22 kills as Lexington knocked out Tharptown 25-7, 25-12, 25-17.
Alexis Tays added 7 kills and Anna Grace White had 6 kills with 3 blocks, helping Lexington clinch a spot in the North Regional.
• Flame falls at Donoho: MacKenzie Cole had five kills, four blocks and 12 digs in Shoals Christian's 25-16, 25-6, 25-12 loss at Donoho in Class 1A. Sarah Davis added three kills and five blocks, while Gracie Owens had nine assists and five digs for the Flame (13-6). Abby Owens posted 10 digs.
• Covenant Christian beats Ragland: Ashlee Gann had 14 kills, 10 digs, eight blocks and three aces to help Covenant Christian in a win over Ragland.
The Eagles won in three sets, 25-12, 25-16, 25-13. Delaney Johnson added 11 aces, 12 digs and six kills. Olivia Ragan finished with three kills, seven digs and 16 assists.
The Eagles will play Cedar Bluff on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the North Regional quarterfinals.
