We asked for Mother’s Day stories, and you delivered. Now we want to hear about your fathers. Do you and your dad share a fun hobby or unique interest? What are some of the reasons your father also makes the best grandpa? Let us know why you celebrate father’s day by sharing your memories with a special father in your life this year. Submit photos and information to YourLife@TimesDaily.com and your dad could be featured in our Father’s Day issue! But hurry! The deadline is Monday, June 12. As always, if you have another story idea or want to share fun photos of your life in the Shoals, you can pass those on to us as well. We look forward to hearing from you!
NEXT WEEK/MEMORIAL DAY
Remembering the fallen
The last Monday of every May is reserved for honoring the service men and women who paid everything in the line of duty. While Memorial Day marks the start of summer for many of us, the day signifies so much more to living war veterans who may have lost a brother or sister in battle. We asked several area veterans what Memorial Day means to them, and we’re honored to share those responses with you next week.
INSIDE TODAY
Collecting histories
At 98 years old, Huston Cobb Jr. is the co-author of his first book, “Black Folktales of the Muscle Shoals,” which was published earlier this year. Cobb’s research began in the 1980s after interest in his own genealogy was piqued by a conversation he’d had with a cousin. Then, Cobb had no idea the work he was doing to help his neighbors discover their own ancestry would eventually be entwined with the work of an area historian—and eventual co-author—Ricky Butch Walker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.