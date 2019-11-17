Aries (March 21-April 19): Your talent is like a fire. It needs open air to burn. If you hide your light too long, it will be like a flame under a candle snuffer: suffocated and extinguished until you reignite.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Caution: People who tell you which experiences you should have may be steering you toward an agenda that benefits them. Satisfaction will more likely be a highly personal and individually customized matter.
Gemini (May 21-June 21): Maybe nothing is inherently sacred, but there are plenty of sacred things that got that way by being so imbued with reverence that everyone around was able to feel the blessed energy of them.
Cancer (June 22-July 22): Social scientists suggest the average adult lies one to three times a day, usually to spare other people’s feelings or smooth the way of social discourse. For total honesty, you’d have to avoid certain conversations altogether.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): You’re like a sculptor who sees a useful or beautiful shape inside a hunk of stone. To the unknowing onlooker, it may seem you’re hacking away indiscriminately, but in the end they’ll see that couldn’t be further from the truth.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The prevalent message of the modern world boils down to two words: Buy more. Even so, buying more typically won’t solve the problem. Today’s solutions will come from thinking beyond the dollar.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). To finish a project, you will need designated time and a conducive environment that allows for your undivided focus. These things are hard to come by lately, and you’ll have to be both deliberate and inventive to make it happen.
Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Other people can’t help but project onto you the person they most want and need you to be. Now this projection is also made by robots and algorithms. This is why knowing oneself always requires some solitude.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your thought processes will be different when you get on the other side of this problem. Keep that in mind while making decisions that will affect future you. Give yourself room to be someone else because you will be.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Owing to your versatile, tolerant and socially adventurous style, you don’t always agree with or have much in common with your friends. Seek out a community that resonates with your beliefs.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ve broken out of the box only to discover you’re in a bigger box. Even so, liberation is one of the most exhilarating feelings, and it’s something to celebrate and savor for as long as it lasts.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Your blind spots are as dangerous as any totalitarian-type control that asks you to see things only one way. Better the question you can’t answer than the answer you can’t question.
Today’s birthday: The turn of the year features some electrifying chemistry. Being around certain people inspires you to let down your guard, alter your perspective and change your rules. In 2020, your work becomes what you want it to be. You’ll perpetuate different sorts of generosity as both the recipient and benefactor. Libra and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 16, 2, 20 and 44.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.