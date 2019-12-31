North Alabama (9-3) battled with Iowa State for four quarters, but the Lions were caught up in foul trouble in a 80-72 loss on Monday.
In their second trip to Iowa this season, the first coming by way of a 86-81 loss to Iowa on Nov. 14, the Lions battled much like they did previously. The Cyclones got out to big leads over the course of the game, but UNA didn't go away quietly.
After a 12-0 run from Iowa State to end the third quarter, UNA came within two in the fourth. In the end, the Cyclones’ size up front was a factor as Iowa State out rebounded UNA 43-23.
Fouls were perhaps the biggest issue for the Lions. The Cyclones were 37 for 42 from the free-throw line while the Lions were 7 for 10. Emma Wallen (19 points), Kenysha Coulson (17) and Ansley Eubanks (3) all fouled out near the end of the game.
“We played unbelievably hard,” head coach Missy Tiber said. “At times we need to play smarter. We got ourselves in a lot of foul trouble and that really hurt us at times, but our girls competed.”
Tiber said she thought her team was drawing fouls throughout the course of the game but the calls didn’t always go UNA’s way. She understands that’s part of the game when playing on the road and also pointed out the Lions did commit fouls and made mistakes.
Ashley Joens, the nation's second-leading scorer, led the Cyclones with 22 points. Iowa State made 9 of 10 free throws in the closing stretch to seal the win.
Ivy Wallen added 13 points and 12 assists for the Lions while Panetti scored 14 points. To round out the starting five, Tiber said Ansley Eubank played solid defense in the second half after being limited due to foul trouble in the first.
“All five of our upperclassmen had a crucial role in the game at times,” Tiber said. “They stepped up and led. It’s kind of how they are as a group off the court, they lead in their own individual ways.”
The Lions will begin conference play against North Florida on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Flowers Hall. Tiber thinks this team can still have a special season, but her players just need to clean up a few mistakes to be more consistent.
“If we play smarter and always play together, then I think we can beat anybody the rest of the season,” Tiber said. “But we have to stay focused on that.”
