DECATUR — James Dwight “Rat” Randolph, 72, of Decatur, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021. His visitation will be on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Roselawn Funeral Home from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Brad Curtis officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Melba; daughter, Clancy Williamson and husband, Chad; granddaughter, Gracie Williamson; grandsons, Ben Williamson and Nate Williamson; brother, Don Randolph and wife, Pat; sister, Kathy Curtis, and six nephews.
James retired from Amoco Chemicals in 1998. He loved his family and trips to Orange Beach. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Pallbearers will be Ben Williamson, Nate Williamson, Logan Couey, Steve Owens, Marc Owens, and Brandon Curtis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley in Decatur, AL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.