DECATUR — Funeral service for Jayne Morrison Gross, 86, of Decatur, AL will be today, September 15, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. at Moss-Service Funeral Home in Cullman, AL with Rev. Billy Harper officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. The burial will follow in Cullman Memory Gardens.
Mrs. Gross passed away early Saturday morning on September 11, 2021 in her sleep at the home that she loved. She was a Christian and longtime member of Southside Baptist Church, a graduate of the University of Alabama in Huntsville, and a retired English Teacher with Decatur City Schools. She lived her life with love for family, love for animals, love of art, love of travel and love of education.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Buford M.Gross; her parents, James Hugh Morrison and Jane Burns Morrison; two sisters, Idelia Houston and Fredricia Gross and one brother, James “Buddy” Morrison.
She is survived by three children, Philip M. Gross (Beverly), Holly Beth Gross and Dea Anna Short (Brian); four grandchildren, Elizabeth Christina Murray (Loran), Savannah Katharine Gross, Joel David Sheppard and Sierra Suzanne Sheppard.
Pallbearers will be Philip M. Gross, Randy Smith, Brian Short, Joel Sheppard, Tommy Gross and Rev. Billy Harper.
