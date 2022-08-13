HARTSELLE — Graveside and Interment for Jean Marie Harding, 79, will be Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Sardis #2 Cemetery in Winston County, with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00-3:00 p.m., at the funeral home.
Mrs. Harding died on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born October 26, 1942 in Morgan County to Burnice Sams and Audrey Kirby Sams. Mrs. Harding was a member of Hartselle Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, James Tillman Harding.
Survivors include her two sons, Bruce Harding and family, and Perry Harding and family; two brothers, Ray Sams and family, and J.R. Sams and family; and nieces and nephews
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
