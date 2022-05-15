ELKMONT — John David Adams, 81, left this world May 11th, 2022 at home. He was born August 5th, 1940 in Elkmont to the late Carter and Mattie Adams.
He is survived by Marcia Adams, his daughter, June (Rene) Jordan, and sons, Brady Adams and Jamie Adams. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Dennis Adams, James (Emily) Lowery, and Anna (Casey) Nichols, and Kayla (Sean) Busick; “his” babies, great-grandsons, Gatsby Busick and Rustin Nichols; and sister, Polly Crabtree. He is also survived by many family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Harold Adams, Reed Adams, Sarah Clem, Shirley Burkhart, and Cordelia Robinson.
John David spent the last two years of his life in the loving care of his daughter, June.
The family wishes to thank Eric Gernet and Chaplain Rick Cantrell for all their kindness.
We hope heaven is full of sardines, Sun Drop, and Skoal for the best Da ever.
A service will be at New Garden Cemetery in Elkmont on Saturday, May 14th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully asks that you make a donation to the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind.
