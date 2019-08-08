MADISON — A Celebration of Life Service for The Reverend John Issac Thatch, 82 of Madison, will be held at noon Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Mt. Zion C.P. Church in America with Pastor James Robinson officiating and interment in the Thatch Cemetery. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to the service. Family visitation will be Friday evening from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home.
From his birth on March 22, 1937 on a farm near Mooresville, Alabama, in the loving and caring community of Mt. Zion until his death on Friday, August 2, 2019 in UAB Hospital, he resided in Limestone County where he was nourished with the Word of God. He was the eldest of nine children born to the late Elder John Humphrey and the Reverend Martha Ray Thatch. He confessed hope in Jesus Christ, accepted Him as his Savior, and was baptized at an early age.
He was educated in the Limestone County School System and was a graduate of Huntsville Bible College. Reverend Thatch was a minister ordained by the Huntsville Presbytery of the Alabama Synod of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America. His ministerial services included serving as an Associate Minister of Mount Zion C. P. Church in Mooresville, AL, and pastoring West End Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, TN from 2000-2002. He loved visiting the sick and preaching the gospel in numerous nursing homes throughout North Alabama. He will always be remembered for his firm handshake that left a lasting impression. He was a retiree of 3M Corporation with 38 years of service.
He was preceded in death by: parents, spouses, Melinda Ellison Thatch and Helen Taylor Thatch; sons, Larry and Stanley Thatch; siblings, Willie Humphrey and John Henry Thatch, Martha L. and Ronald M. Thatch; stepdaughter, Fannie Wade; daughters-in-law, Sandra and Gwendolyn Thatch.
Reverend Thatch leaves to cherish his memory: children, Alfred Rainey of Mooresville, Vera T. Omakor Marion Thatch (Sonya), Tracee Epps, all of Huntsville, Minister Warren Thatch (Rosalind) of Muscle Shoals, Lowell Thatch (Undrell) and Brenda Garth (Rickie), both of Tanner; 18 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one brother, Cornell (Marilyn Jean) Thatch of Riverdale, GA; four sisters, Marilyn Dennis of Decatur, AL, Annie Harris of Chicago, IL, Essie Hammonds (Ferdinand) of Madison, AL and Ernestine Nell Watts of St. Louis, MO; an aunt, Ollie Mae Locklayer (David); one daughter-in-law, Bobbie Thatch of Athens; one son-in-law, Larry Wade of Decatur; two special sons that he reared, Cedric Thatch of Atlanta, GA and Jeremy Cummings of Huntsville, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Active pallbearers will be nephews and honorary pallbearers will be grandsons. Active flower bearers will be nieces and honorary flower bearers will be granddaughters.
