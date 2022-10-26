In his “Soul of America” speech, delivered at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall on Sept. 1, President Joe Biden distinguished between two types of Republicans: mainstream Republicans and MAGA Republicans.
But Biden focused most of his attention on MAGA Republicans. He didn’t mince words, and it wasn’t pretty.
Biden said: “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”
He said: MAGA Republicans “do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people. They refuse to accept the results of a free election.”
He said: MAGA Republicans “promote authoritarian leaders and they fan the flames of political violence.”
He said: “Democracy cannot survive when one side believes there are only two outcomes to an election: either they win or they were cheated. That’s where MAGA Republicans are today.”
In fact, Biden so sternly excoriated MAGA Republicans that Donald Trump, the MAGA Republican in chief, called the speech “the most vicious, hateful, and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president.”
Trump is prone to exaggeration. Still, I worry that Biden didn’t leave enough room, somewhere between the left wing and the MAGA Republicans, to accommodate the traditional conservatives who are essential to our democracy. I wish Biden had given them a little more space, along these lines:
From its founding, America’s political history can be described as a struggle over how big the federal government should be. If liberals want a strong federal government, conservatives represent an important restraining force that keeps government somewhere in the mid-range. It’s hard to imagine our nation without them.
Of course, this formulation embodies an inherent advantage for conservatives: Republicans can always achieve political traction by running on “small government,” “low taxes” and “weak regulations.”
Meaningless words
Terms such as “high taxes” and “low taxes,” “big government” and “small government” are meaningless. Politics is about finding the sweet spot, the place where most citizens are more or less satisfied with the size of the government they get for the taxes they pay.
This simplified portrayal of ordinary American politics has been skewed toward the right — to the particular advantage of MAGA Republicans — by the right wing’s successful, albeit often disingenuous, appropriation of cultural territory and values to which it’s not necessarily entitled.
A recent New York Times article describes Republican inroads among Hispanics in South Texas, an area that has traditionally voted Democratic. When Andrew Infante, raised as a Democrat, decided to run as a Republican for justice of the peace in Cameron County, he said that he was attracted to GOP values: “self-reliance, hard work, God, family and a love of our country.”
Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden don’t believe in God, family and hard work? They don’t love their country? It’s presumptuous of Republicans to claim a monopoly on these values.
Unfortunately, Donald Trump has commandeered cultural values such as God, family and hard work.
All of this has furnished a tremendous amount of oxygen to the MAGA end of the political spectrum, suffocating the traditional conservatives who live closer to the right of center.
