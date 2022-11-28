Johnny Collier is grateful for the recent recognition he’s received as a singer and songwriter, but he doesn’t take for granted the hard road that led him to that success.
Having grown up on a farm in a rural town in Missouri, Collier spent decades after his move to the Shoals paying his dues and touring with a number of big names in country music.
As his songwriting career was lifting off, however, a huge medical setback put those dreams on a temporary hold.
He had spent the better part of 2017 working on his second album, “Love Me for Who I am,” but before that album was complete, he suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm and stroke.
“One day, I came in and I had a headache so bad, I almost couldn’t function. I had it for two days,” Collier said. “I could talk, but I might say, ‘the blue duck hit a white stick.’ It was so random.”
His wife, Dallas, urged him to see a doctor. He underwent three surgeries and spent weeks in the neurosurgical intensive care unit at UAB Hospital in Birmingham.
“That was hard. I mean, my mindset changed,” Collier said. “For a long time, about a year and a half after I got home, I didn’t feel like I belonged anywhere in this world.”
Eventually, Collier said his love for music helped him regain a sense of purpose.
Paying dues
Collier’s music career didn’t begin to take shape until his move to north Alabama shortly after he graduated high school, although he had gotten his first guitar around the age of 11, and eventually began playing in a band with a few others from his hometown.
He’d never heard of Florence or Muscle Shoals before making his move to the area. He came to the Shoals looking for work and was being considered for a job with his uncle at a plant in Sheffield.
“I didn’t know anything about the Muscle Shoals music scene,” Collier said. “I didn’t really get started in music seriously until I got here. I started meeting all these other musicians who had recorded on records and had played with Loretta Lynn, so on and so forth.”
He began cutting tracks at FAME and other local recording studios. Though he said he was more drawn to performing, he felt the recording scene helped open doors for his career.
“I met a lot of people that way. You’ll meet people in the studio that you might not ever see in an outdoor setting or at clubs,” Collier said.
One such acquaintance was Swamper Albert “Junior” Lowe, who was touring with Hank Williams Jr. and his band at the time he rang Collier on the telephone.
“He said, ‘You play guitar too, don’t you?’ I said yeah. He said, ‘Well, we’ll find out. Just be here Friday night.’
“I played three or four months with them. That’s how I really got started in the professional scene here in Muscle Shoals. I was 21 or maybe 22,” Collier said.
His move to north Alabama also led him to hone his songwriting skills. He said he’d begun writing as a teenager but didn’t gain confidence in the craft until he began working alongside other writers.
“When I got to Muscle Shoals, it was different. I found several people writing songs here,” Collier said. “That’s when I got into it in a serious way. I went to a few song writers rounds and all that, but I learned it from personal experience with other songwriters and musicians here in the Muscle Shoals.”
Collier continued forging his music career, working and writing with other industry greats like Roger Clark, Daryl Singletary, Marty Raybon, Stella Parton, and Razzy Bailey.
He began touring with his own band, The Misbehaviators, and released several original singles that led to the recording of his first full length album, “Take You to the Country.”
An unexpected turn
Collier had a taste of major success after the release of his first album, but after the brain aneurysm knocked him back in the midst of cutting his second album, he said it was a major struggle to regain footing in the music industry.
“My views on music changed. I was out of the loop with the music on the radio, and what was happening around me,” he said. “It changed my thought process. It was like, if the sun comes up tomorrow, that’s O.K; if it don’t, that’s O.K. It didn’t matter to me either way.”
His wife, Dallas, who also serves as Johnny’s manager, said those lows lasted about two years. Despite the depression, she said he managed to push forward through music.
“In 2019, he did 238 shows in like 18 states. We were home 53 days out of the year, the year after he had his aneurysm. It was a tough time,” she said. “And then one day he woke up and all of a sudden, his eyes were bright again. It was just like this was the day. Part of him was back ... and then COVID hit.”
Things had a way of working out. The couple used the pandemic lockdown to promote his second album, which was completed and released in late 2019.
“As a consequence, he started getting nominated for awards,” she said.
In 2020, Collier’s lead track, “Never Really Famous,” landed in number one on the Top 100 Indie Year End Countdown. The song earned him a win in the Country Music category at the 2020 Hollywood Music in Media Awards.
“It was a big thing. The person who introduced me for the award was the saxophone player for Toto,” he said. “I met people there who had 18 Emmy awards. How they found me in this world, I don’t know.”
In 2021, the single “Honey for Hire” earned him a second nomination for the Hollywood Music in Media Awards.
That year, he was also nominated for Entertainer of the Year, and Artist of the Year in the Traditional and Classic Country category. His second album was nominated for Album of the Year, and “Honey for Hire” was nominated for Song of the Year at the Josie Music Awards.
“This year is just exploding,” Collier said.
He said the last single he released from his second album, “A Hole in My Heart,” continued garnering interest in 2021 and 2022. The song was nominated for the Who’s Hoo Country Music Song of the Year award.
This year, Collier received seven nominations through the International Singer Songwriter Association, and was named among finalists for three of those awards — Entertainer of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and his video for “A Hole in My Heart” was an award finalist for Music Video of the Year.
He garnered two more Josie Award nominations, two Alabama Music Award nominations, and was recently named 2022 Male Country Artist of the Year at the Alabama Music Awards.
“It all started falling into place. I didn’t know how to react in the beginning,” Collier said. “It’s great. I think we still have one more award show left.”
Chelsea.retherford@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5736.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.