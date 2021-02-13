HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Johnny E. Watson, 65, will be Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Mahlon LeCroix officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Shoal Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
On Thursday, February 11th, 2021, our Savior called home one of his own. Johnny Estes Watson, born on February 22nd, 1955 to Ora Vance Watson and Mary Clements Watson. He was a son, a husband, a father, and a friend to many. He was able to peacefully pass surrounded by family and friends at his home.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vance, his brother Jerry, and his sister Linda. He is survived by his wife Debbie, his daughters Lisa and Keri, his son John Michael, his granddaughter Adleigh, his mother, Mary, and his sister Brenda.
Anyone who knew him, knew his love for sports. If you’ll listen close, we are certain you’ll hear a little Roll Tide from the choir of angels. He was employed at Goodyear Mills as an Area Manager, prior to his retirement.
Pallbearers will be Tom Counts, Ronald Goodwin, AL Abbott, David Puckett, Tommy Adcock and Ronnie Adcock.
