SEVIERVILLE, TENN. — Joyce Heath Weaver, 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at her home in Sevierville, Tennessee.
Funeral service will be held at Lebanon Baptist Church in Falkville, Alabama, on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation one hour before the service. The service will be officiated by Mrs. Weaver’s sons, Bill Weaver, pastor of First Baptist Church of Altamont, Illinois; and Robert Weaver, pastor of Unity Baptist Church in Vandalia, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lebanon Baptist Church in Falkville, Alabama.
Mrs. Weaver was born December 13, 1939, in Columbus, Muscogee County, Georgia, the daughter of O. B. Heath and Alberta Driggers Heath. After graduating from Jordan High School in 1957, Mrs. Weaver became a secretary in Columbus, Georgia. Mrs. Weaver married Elton Luther Weaver, son of Willie Wilson Weaver and Mary Florence Hill on November 5, 1961, in Columbus, Georgia. After marriage, Mrs. Weaver moved to Hartselle, Alabama, and lived in the Massey Community on Lee Road for more than 50 years before moving to Sevierville, Tennessee, in 2016.
Mrs. Weaver was a homemaker while her children were young. In the late 1970’s, Mrs. Weaver became secretary of Falkville High School in Falkville, Alabama, until she retired after 15 years of service. Mrs. Weaver was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church of Falkville, Alabama, for more than 50 years where she served as Sunday School worker, deacon’s wife, children’s church worker, WMU secretary and other positions as needed. Mrs. Weaver loved to read books of all genres and enjoyed following sports of all kinds.
Mrs. Weaver is survived by her sons, Bill Weaver and wife, Angie, of Altamont, IL, Robert Weaver and wife, Michelle, of Vandalia, IL; daughter, Kathy Weaver of Sevierville, TN; grandchildren, Jonathan Weaver and wife Amber, Lydia Laughlin and husband Josh, Bethany Young and husband Matt, and Nathaniel Weaver; great-grandchildren, Silas, Corrie Rose and Haddon Weaver, and Jackson and Sawyer Laughlin; and brother, Frank Heath of Cataula, GA.
Mrs. Weaver was preceded in death by her husband, Elton Weaver; her parents, O.B. and Alberta Heath; and grandson, Angel Weaver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.