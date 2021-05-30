DECATUR — The family of Joyce Hoffman Bright has planned a Celebration of Life in her memory. It will be held on June 5th, in Albertville, AL at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home & Memory Gardens at 10 a.m. with burial immediately following.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Jordan Ezell
- Jordan Ezell
- Roger Hawkins
- Daniel Howard Ray Handley
- Muscle Shoals man arrested while allegedly attempting fentanyl deal
- Roger Gail Hawkins
- Rotarians announce plans for special needs park
- Keller pediatric unit named for former longtime pediatrician
- Parole denied for 2 inmates
- Lauderdale DA: Seeley began rampage by throwing a Molotov cocktail and shooting at parents
Images
Videos
Commented
- Commissioner looking to limit long-term camping at Alloys Park (1)
- Florence City Council considering whether to add 20 slips in the marina (1)
- Long-term camping to be limited at Colbert Alloys Park (1)
- Loretto softball season ends with loss to Halls in state tournament (1)
- O'Neal Bridge in good shape following $13 million rehab project (1)
- Loretto softball clinches spot in state softball tournament (1)
- State muffler laws should be enforced (1)
- Social media threats lead to arrest of 13-year-old (1)
- Israeli strikes kill 42, topple buildings in Gaza City (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.