DECATUR — Kyle Donald “Don” Peebles, age 86, of Decatur passed away on June 15, 2022. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 1-2 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2 PM in the Chapel with Pastor Rickey Clemons officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Cemetery.
Don is survived by his son, Patrick Peebles; daughter, Donna Haynes; three grandchildren, Kylie Peebles, Jessica Steele (Colton Steele), and Jamie Haynes (Rachel); two great-grandchildren, Esther and Asher Haynes; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Hunter and Fisher Steele, and a multitude of loving siblings. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Patsy Peebles.
Don was a loving husband, father and grandfather to his family. Above all, he devoted his life to the Lord and his service. He was a graduate of Tennessee Temple University, and he also served in the U.S. Army.
Those serving as pallbearers will be Patrick Peebles, Jamie Haynes, Colton Steele, Charles Maness, William H. “Rabbit” Peebles, Kenneth Peebles, Larry Peebles, and honorary pallbearer Glenn Peebles.
John 3:17 For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.