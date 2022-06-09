If people are going to sell fresh fruits and vegetables at the Farmers Market, one of the rules should be that they set up for the cards that the government sends to Seniors to help them eat healthy!
I went to the Farmers Market in Florence and only one person was set up to take the cards.
Before they set up to sell their fruits and vegetables, they need to be set up for the New Senior Farmers Market Cards.
It is a shame that Seniors can’t use their cards because the farmer’s market lets them set up without having a machine to scan our cards.
Nancy Johnson
Florence
