We're social distancing and staying at home, which for many of us leaves lots of extra time to fill. And we are spending much of that time in front of the television. So, what's worth watching? Let us know the movies or TV shows that have caught your interest, why and where they can be watched. Are they on Netflix? Amazon Prime? Comcast On Demand?
Please call and leave a message for Leah Daniels at 256-740-5722 or email her at Leah.Daniels@TimesDaily.com. Leave your name and phone number if you would be willing to talk to her about your choice or about what else you are doing as you stay at home.
The deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, so respond now. Your suggestions will be printed April 12.
Grow a garden
While many North Alabama gardeners advise waiting until April 15 to plant a summer garden, now is the time to get the ground ready. For first time gardeners, decide what to plant — flowers or vegetables — and whether raised beds would work best. Lay out where you want to plant, till the soil and, to keep weeds out, set down a layer of newspaper. Make sure to add fertilizer and compost to your beds. Happy planting.
Find a new hobby
Have you always wanted to learn to play the piano, crochet, paint, cook or learn a second language ... if you only had the time? Now, many of us do. Take time each day to learn something new.
Write a letter
Whether in chalk on the sidewalk or with the traditional pen and paper, give others an encouraging word. Write thank you letters to the hospital staff, police officers, EMTs, firefighters and grocery store workers. Or leave a colorful message on the sidewalk for the postal worker or passers-by.
