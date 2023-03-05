Academic Achievers include achievements earned in school-sponsored activities that are based on grades and academic performances. Information comes from universities, colleges and local schools. It is published Sundays as space permits. Email myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com.
• Owen Sullivan, Florence, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, Wisconsin.
• Isabella Peralta, Muscle Shoals, was named to the dean's list at Emerson College, Boston, for the fall semester.
• Freya Collier, of Florence, was named to the dean's list at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, South Carolina, for the fall semester.
• Hailey Sanchez, Florence was, named to the dean's list at University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) for the fall semester.
• Several local students were named to the honors lists at the University of Mississippi for the fall semester.
Dean’s list
Florence: Mary-Helen LeMay
Muscle Shoals: Chandler Gandy
Chancellor’s list
Florence: Miles Thompson
Iron City, Tennessee: Zekiel Stults
Muscle Shoals: Madeline Malone
Several local students were named to the dean’s list at Middle Tennessee State University, Murfrees-boro, Tennessee, for the fall semester.
Loretto, Tennessee : Koleton Butz, Ally Hollmann
Ethridge, Tennessee: Campbell of Ethridge, Addisen Smith
Summertown, Tennessee: Anna Collier, Emma Garrison, William Malone, Katelynn Massey, Ashley McBride, Elizabeth Woods
