Academic Achievers include achievements earned in school-sponsored activities that are based on grades and academic performances. Information comes from universities, colleges and local schools. It is published Sundays as space permits. Email myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com.
• William Holt, of Cherokee, was named to the dean's list at Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, Illinois, for the spring semester.
• J'lyrick Woods, of Florence, graduated from Lincoln Memorial University, Harrogate, Tennessee, at the end of the spring semester.
• Avery Fowler Bowman, of Danville, was named to the University of Mississippi's spring dean's list.
• Several local students were named to the University of Mississippi spring chancellor's honor roll.
Florence: Chandler Dale Gandy, Minnie Isabella Blackman, Laura Katherine Mann
Muscle Shoals: Maggie Grace Crowley
Tuscumbia: Brittany Michelle Hubbard
Iron City, Tennessee: Mahalie Bree Stults
Lawrenceburg, Tennessee: Samuel Guy Crane
• The following students were named to the dean's list at at Huntingdon College:
Florence: Lucy Lynn Burch
Moulton: Dakota Brent Steadman, Dylan Wallace Powell
• Jordan Dianne Fleming, of Sheffield, graduated from Huntingdon College this spring.
• Several local students graduated from Itawamba Community College:
Florence: Haleigh Moses, A.A.; David Martin Rowland, A.A.S.
Moulton: Kaylee Glenn Nelson, A.A.
Red Bay: Maggie Makayla Bates, A.A.; Mary-Elizabeth Moore, A.A.
• Two Florence High School students were awarded scholarships from Comcast NBCUniversal.
Florence: Jillian Gillion, Breanna Martin
• Andrew Schuler, of Leoma, Tennessee, was named to the University of Evansville's spring dean's list.
• Collin Brown, of Lexington, was named to the dean's list at Berea College, Berea, Kentucky.
