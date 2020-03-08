Academic Achievers include achievements earned in school-sponsored activities that are based on grades and academic performances. Information comes from universities, colleges and local schools. It is published Sundays as space permits. Email myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com.
• Alamance Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, recently announced the 2019-20 winners of the DAR Good Citizens Contest for Lauderdale County.
Winners are Briley Page Wooten, Wilson High School, first place; Maggie Claire Walton, Lexington High School, second place; and Sarah Elizabeth Bratcher, Rogers High School, third place.
Other school winners include Torri Michelle McFall, Waterloo High School; Madelyn Faith Hunter, Brooks High School; Claire Ellen Ferguson, Lauderdale County High School; Madalynn Rowan Jones, Florence High School; Mack McCluskey, Mars Hill Bible School; Samuel Austin Garrie, Central High School; and Nicholas Asher Edmonds, Shoals Christian High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.