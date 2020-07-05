Academic Achievers include achievements earned in school-sponsored activities that are based on grades and academic performances. Information comes from universities, colleges and local schools. It is published Sundays as space permits. Email myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com.
• Several local students were named to the dean’s list at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, for the spring semester.
Florence: Abby Foust, Joseph Hanson
Lawrenceburg, Tennessee: Lily Robey
• The University of North Alabama has granted a number of scholarships to students throughout the Shoals. The recipients include:
Kendal Marie Wright, of Muscle Shoals, has been awarded a Vanguard Scholarship. As a student at Muscle Shoals High School, she was a member of the National Honor Society and the Band Colorguard/Winterguard. An incoming freshman at UNA, she is the daughter of Neal and Neva Wright.
Olivia Ruth Murphy, of Sheffield, has been awarded an $8,500 Academic Scholarship. She was the drum major for the Cherokee High School Marching Band. Murphy is an incoming freshman and is the daughter of John and Jessica Murphy.
Charles Andrew Eddins, of Florence, has been awarded Vanguard and Tennessee Valley scholarships. He is a graduate of Central High School and is an incoming freshman at UNA. Eddins is the son of Andy and Sabrina Eddins.
Megan R. Streetman, of Florence, has been awarded a Phi Theta Kappa Transfer Scholarship. She is a graduate of Russellville High School and is an incoming freshman.
Jackson Bryce Olive, of Florence, has been awarded a UNA Band Performance Award. As a student at Florence High School, he was a member of the Big Blue Band and on the tennis and cross country teams. He is an incoming freshman at UNA and is the son of Rick and Kristie Wardlaw and Jimmy and Denise Olive.
Gabrielle Elise Davies, of Florence, has been awarded Excellence and Valedictorian scholarships. She is a graduate of Rogers Hall and is an incoming freshman at UNA. She is the daughter of Lowery Davis and Nancy Cranfill Davis.
Jackson Blue Guin, of Sheffield, has been awarded a Band Performance Award. He is a graduate of Sheffield High School and an incoming freshman at UNA. He is the son of Bradley Phillip Guin and Crystal Leigh Riley.
Alana N. Pace, of Tuscumbia, has been awarded a Phi Kappa Theta Transfer Scholarship. A graduate of Colbert County High School, she also attended Northwest-Shoals Community College where she was on the president’s list and dean’s list. Pace was also a member of Phi Theta Kappa and Sigma Kappa Delta. She is an incoming junior at UNA.
Madison A. Williams, of Florence, has been awarded a Phi Kapp Theta Transfer Scholarship. A graduate of Florence High School, she attended Northwest-Shoals Community College where she was a member of Phi Kappa Theta. She is an incoming junior at UNA and is the daughter of Billy Williams and Denise Williams.
Nicholas Joshua Lewand, of Florence, has been awarded an Academic Scholarship and a Tennessee Valley Scholarship. While at Florence High School, he was the treasurer of the Florence Falcon Theatre Department, a member of the Chamber Choir, and on the Florence Falcons E-Sports team. He is an incoming freshman and son of Megan Ryce.
Brianna Tayler Williamson, of Florence, has been awarded a Vanguard Scholarship. She is a graduate of Wilson High School and is an incoming freshman. Williamson is the daughter of Jason and Heather Williamson and Jennifer Williamson.
• Several local students were named to the dean’s list at Samford University for the spring semester.
Florence: Benjamin Marchman, Morgan Biddy, Grayson Johns, Emily Lopez
Red Bay: William Weatherford
Russellville: Jeffrey Manord
Tuscumbia: Mason McCormack
Lawrenceburg, Tennessee: Elizabeth Sockwell
• Several local students were named to the dean’s list at Mississippi College, Clinton, Mississippi.
Muscle Shoals: Jarissa Roach, Hannah Rue
• Kalie Jamieson, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was named to Muhlenberg College's spring dean's list.
• Matthew S. Edwards, a Shoals Christian School student, was selected as a member of the National Society of High School Scholars.
• Erin Key, of Florence, was named to the chancellor's list at Troy University for the spring semester.
• Bailey Padgett, of Moulton, graduated from Kennesaw State, Kennesaw, Georgia, in the spring.
• Several local students graduated from Columbia State Community College, Columbia, Tennessee, in the spring.
Summertown, Tennessee: Alexis Allen, Jordan Calvert, Jase Collier, Summa Cum Laude; Darla France, Madeline Gobble, Kyle Ingram, Alex Isbell, Summa Cum Laude; Samantha LePage, Sarhonda Ray, Alex Woods
Lawrenceburg, Tennessee: Kirra Armbruster, Kayla Batchelder, Andrea Burleson, Lindsey Davis, Magna Cum Laude; Benjamin Edwards, Magna Cum Laude; Darra Freeman, Victoria Gaines, Lindon Harris, Mason Inman, Cum Laude; Tia Lockridge, Kendra Melton, Zoe Morse, Cum Laude; Allie Newton, Hunter Porter; Zachary Roberson, Holly Shadix, Anna Smith, Cum Laude, Savannah Sowell, Darrian Wilson, Cum Laude; Thomas Wisdom, Alexandra Woodside, Brianna Yarbrough, Magna Cum Laude
Ethridge, Tennessee: Michele Bivens, Krista Roberts, Louis Weigel, Benton Wunner
Leoma, Tennessee: Kaitlyn Galloway, Magna Cum Laude; Julia Huntley, Summa Cum Laude; Baylee Nix, Magna Cum Laude; Emily Sherrell
Loretto, Tennessee: Mason Jacobs, Bailey Urban, Alexis Vance
Iron City, Tennessee: Brianna Lancaster, Cum Laude; Makayla Nance, Dakota Spears
West Point, Tennessee: Gustavo Miranda
