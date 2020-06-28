Academic Achievers include achievements earned in school-sponsored activities that are based on grades and academic performances. Information comes from universities, colleges and local schools. It is published Sundays as space permits. Email myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com.
• Emily Shields, of Florence, graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in anthropology/sociology during the College's virtual Senior Celebration on May 24. Shields graduated cum laude. A graduate of Alabama School of Mathematics and Science, Shields's parents are David and Teryl Shields, of Florence.
• Several local students were named to the dean’s and president’s lists at Columbia State Community College in Columbia, Tennessee.
President’s list
Ethridge, Tennessee: Matthew Dewar, Addisen Smith
Lawrenceburg, Tennessee: Ariana Armstrong, Sophia Dorning, Benjamin Edwards, Jason Harbison, Caleb Kirschbaum, Jordan Sinclair, Tiffany Slaton
Leoma, Tennessee: Josie Heatherly, Leah Littrell
Loretto, Tennessee: Mary Gobble
Summertown, Tennessee: Alexis Porter
Dean’s list
Killen: Jaiden Cox
Florence: Collin Huntley
Lexington: Alyssa Brown, Micalyn White
Ethridge, Tennessee: Kara Bassham, David Rigsby, Krista Roberts, Kaibry Southern, Benton Wunner
Iron City, Tennessee: Lauren Columbia, Destinee Gilchrist, Jacen Horton, Brianna Lancaster, Caleb Martin, Brittney McLin, Karlee Rochell
Lawrenceburg, Tennessee: Kirra Armbruster, Abbigail Barnett, Elizabeth Beasley, Mary Brewer, Kyle Brown, Anna Collier, Jase Collier, Jackson Crews, Nellie Ezell, Lauren Franklin, Josie Goldsby, Madison Grinnell, Ian Hammonds, Alexandra Harrell, Jessica Harris, Fallon Hobbs, Lauren Holley, Haley Huskey, Mason Inman, Bailey Johnson, Valerie Keeter, Aidan Lay, Payton Martin, Holly Meadors, Alexandria Morphew, Zoe Morse, Caralee Old, Haleigh Pilkinton, Jose Ramirez-Munoz, Zachary Roberson, Jacob Rogers, Brinley Rose, Chazdon Sinclair, Tanner Staggs, Alei Stephens, Erica Sweetman, Ashley Townsend, Chelsey Tross, Katelyn Truitt, Darrian Wilson, Kaleigh Wood, Brianna Yarbrough, Lindon Harris
Leoma, Tennessee: Brooke Buttrum, Kriston Faulkner, Kaitlyn Galloway, Morgan Honn, Baylee Nix, Trista Snook
Loretto, Tennessee: Jacob Hallmark, Evan Morgan, Deborah Rose, Alexis Vance
Saint Joseph, Tennessee: Jacob Gabel, Michael Gregory, Ethan Rost
Summertown, Tennessese: Sarah Blade, Steven Burford, Lauren Crisp, Megan Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Gable, Madeline Gobble, Alex Isbell, Channing Perry
Westpoint: Jessica Copley, Karlee McLain
• Several local students were named to Troy University’s provost's list for the spring semester:
Muscle Shoals: Jaelin Hawkins
Florence: James Brake
Moulton: Anna Ferguson
Hillsboro: Allison Glenn
Russellville: Austin Stidham
