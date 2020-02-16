Academic Achievers include achievements earned in school-sponsored activities that are based on grades and academic performances. Information comes from universities, colleges and local schools. It is published Sundays as space permits. Email myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com.

• Several local students graduated Dec. 13 from Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee.

Killen: Hannah Brothers, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in studio art

Florence: Harrison Chastain, Master of Arts in ministry

• Several local students were named to the dean's and president's lists at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee, for the fall semester.

Dean’s list

Florence: Shaler Grigsby, Sarah Hester, Logan Richardson, Chandler Ross, Daniel Ross

Cherokee: Madison West

Killen: Noah McDonald, Emma Kate Heupel

Muscle Shoals: Hunter Thompson

Town Creek: Katya Rutherford

Tuscumbia: Noah Phillips

Lawrenceburg, Tennessee: Anniston Butler

Leoma, Tennessee: Lakin Robertson

President’s list

Florence: Brooks Jackson, Ariel McManus

Killen: Allie Mitchell

Muscle Shoals: Chase Lawhead

Moulton: Colt Montgomery

Lawrenceburg, Tennessee: Marisa Butler

• Several local students have been name to the dean’s list at Trevecca Nazarene University, Nashville, for the fall semester.

Florence: Mattie Clemmons

Sheffield: Freda Wilson

• Several local students were named to the dean’s list at Georgia State University for the fall.

Florence: Dan Duong

Moulton: Lillian Reeves

• Several local students made the dean’s and president’s lists for the fall semester at the University of Alabama.

Dean’s list

Cherokee: Lonnie Douglas Stumbaugh, Cameron Tracey Derryberry

Florence: Abigail J. Askew, Thomas Jacob Coats, Zachary P. Johnson, Samuel R. Langstaff, Nathan S. Smith, Albert J. Trousdale III, Alexandra L. Vance, Samuel T. Williams, Matthew Logan Cooper, Martha E. Howard, Hannah R. Joiner, Creighton S. Lynch, Warren A Smith, Nathan Lans Grissett, Elizabeth E. Holt, Ryleigh Beth Hunt, James M. Hutcheson, Caroline F. Richey, Amanda Marie Robertson, Seth W. Swinea, Mary Lauren Thompson, Ann Simpson Trousdale, Timothy C. Vick, Christian L. Austin, Erin Elizabeth Cody, Ana B. Crews, Joseph P. Egee, Karly G. Holt, Charlotte O. Koonce, Madison G. Russell

Hillsboro: Haley Brooke Hutto

Killen: Randall J. Farris, Matthew R. Nowack, Carson B. Phillips, Daniel H. Quillen, Blake A. Rogers, Isabella S. Ryerson, Robert S. Melton, Kendyl E. Rogers, Adrian Elizabeth Simpson, Ian A. Reynolds, Clay M. Miller

Leighton: Christopher M. Hill, Ashlyn L Vandiver, Caragrace A. Carroll

Lexington: Jonah M. Gray

Muscle Shoals: Charles R. Archer, Kari A. Fowler, Hannah G. Hill, Garrett J. Isbell, Rivers T. Jackson, Payton N. Pampinto, Drake Wear, Christian J. Campbell, Emmaline R. Archer, Anna C Gresham

Mount Hope: Jordan Breonna Alexander

Phil Campbell: Noah C. Williams

Russellville: Rachel L. Balding, Andres Vargas, Gabrielle E. Cook, Brock A. Malone, Kaitlin M. Nolen, Kelsey Layne Montgomery

Sheffield: Jordan E. Herbster

Tuscumbia: Emily D. Benefield, Kyra N. Davis, Emma C. Riley, Hannah L. Robinson, Abigail M. Malone

Town Creek: Rebecca G. Hennigan, Dalton R. Counts

Lawrenceburg, Tennessee: De'Marquise Tyrome Lockridge

President’s list

Cherokee: Caroline E. Robinson

Florence: Irene G. Beer, Taylor N. Golden, Bronwyn I. Green, Destiny B. McFall, Mary Claire Moore, Sydney S. Perreault, Haylee G. Joiner, Julia K. Koonce, Tyler J. Oberholzer, Hannah N. Presley, Jason T. Pruitt, Noah Davis Wagnon, Bradley S. Dorin, Perry A. Holt, Orlanda J. Johnson, Susan Darby Keith, Micah A. Presley, Erica B. Smith, Jaionna T. Terry, Belle K. Johnston, Mary Katherine Mormon, Emily S. Smith, Clay A. Tyler, Whitney N. Watkins

Hillsboro: Sarah M. Sawyer

Killen: Darby J. Fowler

Moulton: Anna B. Louallen, Ashley E. Terry, Emma B. Givens, Maggie M. Ray

Muscle Shoals: Destiney Santrease Smith, Sarah K. Bohannon, Cambridge S. Layfield, Carly G. Corfman, Katelyn A. Rickman, John M. Yordy, Jeslyn Jai Redcross, Jackson R. Johnson

Red Bay: Hannah E. McRight

Rogersville: Sarah Frances Kelley

Russellville: Gracie Abril Moore

Sheffield: Tuesday A. Richey, Jhabrea N. Jackson

Tuscumbia: Savannah G. Clement, John M. Curtis, Bradford C. Etheridge, Carter J. Etheridge, Darius K. Garner, Carlee D. Wallace, Anna E Peters, Rachel E. Breeding, Rachael A. Cowan, Caroline E. Campbell, Cory Eli D'az, Thomas A. Roden

Waterloo: Coleman A. Caddell

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.