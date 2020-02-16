Academic Achievers include achievements earned in school-sponsored activities that are based on grades and academic performances. Information comes from universities, colleges and local schools. It is published Sundays as space permits. Email myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com.
• Several local students graduated Dec. 13 from Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee.
Killen: Hannah Brothers, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in studio art
Florence: Harrison Chastain, Master of Arts in ministry
• Several local students were named to the dean's and president's lists at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee, for the fall semester.
Dean’s list
Florence: Shaler Grigsby, Sarah Hester, Logan Richardson, Chandler Ross, Daniel Ross
Cherokee: Madison West
Killen: Noah McDonald, Emma Kate Heupel
Muscle Shoals: Hunter Thompson
Town Creek: Katya Rutherford
Tuscumbia: Noah Phillips
Lawrenceburg, Tennessee: Anniston Butler
Leoma, Tennessee: Lakin Robertson
President’s list
Florence: Brooks Jackson, Ariel McManus
Killen: Allie Mitchell
Muscle Shoals: Chase Lawhead
Moulton: Colt Montgomery
Lawrenceburg, Tennessee: Marisa Butler
• Several local students have been name to the dean’s list at Trevecca Nazarene University, Nashville, for the fall semester.
Florence: Mattie Clemmons
Sheffield: Freda Wilson
• Several local students were named to the dean’s list at Georgia State University for the fall.
Florence: Dan Duong
Moulton: Lillian Reeves
• Several local students made the dean’s and president’s lists for the fall semester at the University of Alabama.
Dean’s list
Cherokee: Lonnie Douglas Stumbaugh, Cameron Tracey Derryberry
Florence: Abigail J. Askew, Thomas Jacob Coats, Zachary P. Johnson, Samuel R. Langstaff, Nathan S. Smith, Albert J. Trousdale III, Alexandra L. Vance, Samuel T. Williams, Matthew Logan Cooper, Martha E. Howard, Hannah R. Joiner, Creighton S. Lynch, Warren A Smith, Nathan Lans Grissett, Elizabeth E. Holt, Ryleigh Beth Hunt, James M. Hutcheson, Caroline F. Richey, Amanda Marie Robertson, Seth W. Swinea, Mary Lauren Thompson, Ann Simpson Trousdale, Timothy C. Vick, Christian L. Austin, Erin Elizabeth Cody, Ana B. Crews, Joseph P. Egee, Karly G. Holt, Charlotte O. Koonce, Madison G. Russell
Hillsboro: Haley Brooke Hutto
Killen: Randall J. Farris, Matthew R. Nowack, Carson B. Phillips, Daniel H. Quillen, Blake A. Rogers, Isabella S. Ryerson, Robert S. Melton, Kendyl E. Rogers, Adrian Elizabeth Simpson, Ian A. Reynolds, Clay M. Miller
Leighton: Christopher M. Hill, Ashlyn L Vandiver, Caragrace A. Carroll
Lexington: Jonah M. Gray
Muscle Shoals: Charles R. Archer, Kari A. Fowler, Hannah G. Hill, Garrett J. Isbell, Rivers T. Jackson, Payton N. Pampinto, Drake Wear, Christian J. Campbell, Emmaline R. Archer, Anna C Gresham
Mount Hope: Jordan Breonna Alexander
Phil Campbell: Noah C. Williams
Russellville: Rachel L. Balding, Andres Vargas, Gabrielle E. Cook, Brock A. Malone, Kaitlin M. Nolen, Kelsey Layne Montgomery
Sheffield: Jordan E. Herbster
Tuscumbia: Emily D. Benefield, Kyra N. Davis, Emma C. Riley, Hannah L. Robinson, Abigail M. Malone
Town Creek: Rebecca G. Hennigan, Dalton R. Counts
Lawrenceburg, Tennessee: De'Marquise Tyrome Lockridge
President’s list
Cherokee: Caroline E. Robinson
Florence: Irene G. Beer, Taylor N. Golden, Bronwyn I. Green, Destiny B. McFall, Mary Claire Moore, Sydney S. Perreault, Haylee G. Joiner, Julia K. Koonce, Tyler J. Oberholzer, Hannah N. Presley, Jason T. Pruitt, Noah Davis Wagnon, Bradley S. Dorin, Perry A. Holt, Orlanda J. Johnson, Susan Darby Keith, Micah A. Presley, Erica B. Smith, Jaionna T. Terry, Belle K. Johnston, Mary Katherine Mormon, Emily S. Smith, Clay A. Tyler, Whitney N. Watkins
Hillsboro: Sarah M. Sawyer
Killen: Darby J. Fowler
Moulton: Anna B. Louallen, Ashley E. Terry, Emma B. Givens, Maggie M. Ray
Muscle Shoals: Destiney Santrease Smith, Sarah K. Bohannon, Cambridge S. Layfield, Carly G. Corfman, Katelyn A. Rickman, John M. Yordy, Jeslyn Jai Redcross, Jackson R. Johnson
Red Bay: Hannah E. McRight
Rogersville: Sarah Frances Kelley
Russellville: Gracie Abril Moore
Sheffield: Tuesday A. Richey, Jhabrea N. Jackson
Tuscumbia: Savannah G. Clement, John M. Curtis, Bradford C. Etheridge, Carter J. Etheridge, Darius K. Garner, Carlee D. Wallace, Anna E Peters, Rachel E. Breeding, Rachael A. Cowan, Caroline E. Campbell, Cory Eli D'az, Thomas A. Roden
Waterloo: Coleman A. Caddell
