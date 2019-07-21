Academic Achievers include achievements earned in school-sponsored activities that are based on grades and academic performances. Information comes from universities, colleges and local schools. It is published Sundays as space permits. Email myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com.
• Susan Lang, of Florence, earned the Master of Education in educational leadership from Valdosta State University.
• Several local students were named to the dean’s list at Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville for the spring semester.
Florence: Mattie Clemmons
Sheffield: Freda Wilson
Summertown, Tennessee: McKenzie Kilburn, Brent Ayers, Tommy Emerson
• Ellis Crabtree, of Muscle Shoals, was recognized by the University of Alabama's Randall Outstanding Undergraduate Research Award Program in the spring. The title of the student's research project was "Computer Simulation of Hybrid Ionic Polyimide and Ionic Liquid Membranes for Industrial Gas Separation."
