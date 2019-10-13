Academic Achievers include achievements earned in school-sponsored activities that are based on grades and academic performances. Information comes from universities, colleges and local schools. It is published Sundays as space permits. Email myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com.
• Kids’ Chance Scholarships help students whose parent or parents have been permanently disabled or killed on the job to attend college or technical school. Miles Lansdell, of Muscle Shoals, son of Lisa Lansdell and the late Darryl Lansdell, is a 2019 Kids’ Chance Scholarship recipient. Miles will be attending the University of Alabama this fall where he will study environmental engineering. His father died in a vehicle accident on the job.
