Academic Achievers include achievements earned in school-sponsored activities that are based on grades and academic performances. Information comes from universities, colleges and local schools. It is published Sundays as space permits. Email myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com.

• The University of North Alabama awarded several scholarships to local students.

Florence: Margaret Frances Jenkins, academic scholarship; Brandon James Gray, scholarship; William A. Elkins, band performance award, academic scholarship; Ethan Kyle Myrick, NIOSH Industrial Hygiene scholarship; Sydney S. Grissett, band performance award; Hollis M. Garrard, Phi Theta Kappa transfer scholarship; Hayden M. Nelson, Chemistry/Industrial Hygiene Departmental scholarship; Brandon Duane Stapleton, NIOSH TPG Training grant

Madison: Taylor K. Gray, Vanguard scholarship

Bessemer: Khristian Michelle Dolby, Color Guard

Decatur: Kalee Alexus Jones, Color Guard; Marcellio Dewan Garner Jr., band performance award

Fultondale: Ellie Grace Hallmark, Color Guard

Tuscumbia: Haley Gail Luttrell, Color Guard

Pine Hill: Ireland G. Smith, leadership housing, academic scholarship

Muscle Shoals: Zach G Malone, Vanguard scholarship; Nicholas Chase Murphy, NIOSH TPG Industrial Hygiene scholarship; Carlie Savannah Smith, Valedictorian/Salutatorian award; Kara Ann Nix, NIOSH Industrial Hygiene scholarship

Prattville: Brooke J. Freundschuh, Vanguard scholarship

Tuscaloosa: Samuel Anthony Contorno, academic, athletic scholarships

Corinth, Mississippi: Tayra Yailin Franco, leadership housing, leadership scholarship

Sheffield: Maggie Lena Howard, Harvey and Joyce Ann Robbins endowed scholarship

Winfield: Mackenzie P Campbell, academic scholarship

Lexington: Ally Victoria Shelton, Vanguard, leadership, housing, band, Distinguished Young Women

Elkmont: Marcus J. Hardy, band performance award

Double Springs: Elijah Wayne Tidwell, band performance award

Huntsville: Kathryn Elizabeth Brown, band performance award; Kinleigh D. Clanton, NIOSH TPG Industrial Hygiene scholarship

Trinity: Carter A Dover, band performance award; Nicholas Ryan Dawson, NIOSH TPG Industrial Hygiene scholarship

Russellville: Patrick Allen Crummie, academic scholarship

Athens: Amie Lee Riley, academic scholarship; Dallas D. Hine, band performance award; Abigail M. Cross, Chemistry/Industrial Hygiene Departmental scholarship; Riley Cameron Duncan, Michael B. Moeller Endowed scholarship; Braxton Burlingame Brand, Robert Francis Pinkney Permanent Endowment

Hillsboro, Tennessee: Meagan K. Jones, academic scholarship

Cullman: Jacob M. Glover, Vanguard scholarship

Moulton: Anna Katherine M. Blaxton, excellence scholarship

Mount Hope: Landon Reid Parker, Vanguard scholarship

Courtland: Montana J. Cole, Vanguard scholarship

Birmingham: William Mitchel Clay, band performance award

Hamilton: Ryan Conner Nix, community college transfer scholarship

Sheffield: Gavin D. Van Devender, band performance award

Haleyville: Matthew B. Thompson, band performance award

Owens Cross Roads: Makenna T. Zabel, Vanguard scholarship

Killen: Collin Bryce Burks, band performance award; Levi B. Glover, National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) TPG grant

Town Creek: Eleanor Catherine Counts-Kerby, Chemistry/Industrial Hygiene Departmental scholarship

Trussville: Courtney A. Dunn, leadership housing scholarship

Dermott, Arkansas: Natalie Sierra Daniel, Chemistry/Industrial Hygiene Departmental scholarship

Murfreesboro, Tennessee: Molly Kate Anderson, M.M. Striplin Jr. Endowed scholarship

Collinwood, Tennessee: Zachary Thomas Butler, Chemistry/Industrial Hygiene Departmental scholarship

