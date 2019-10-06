Academic Achievers include achievements earned in school-sponsored activities that are based on grades and academic performances. Information comes from universities, colleges and local schools. It is published Sundays as space permits. Email myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com.
• The University of North Alabama awarded several scholarships to local students.
Florence: Margaret Frances Jenkins, academic scholarship; Brandon James Gray, scholarship; William A. Elkins, band performance award, academic scholarship; Ethan Kyle Myrick, NIOSH Industrial Hygiene scholarship; Sydney S. Grissett, band performance award; Hollis M. Garrard, Phi Theta Kappa transfer scholarship; Hayden M. Nelson, Chemistry/Industrial Hygiene Departmental scholarship; Brandon Duane Stapleton, NIOSH TPG Training grant
Madison: Taylor K. Gray, Vanguard scholarship
Bessemer: Khristian Michelle Dolby, Color Guard
Decatur: Kalee Alexus Jones, Color Guard; Marcellio Dewan Garner Jr., band performance award
Fultondale: Ellie Grace Hallmark, Color Guard
Tuscumbia: Haley Gail Luttrell, Color Guard
Pine Hill: Ireland G. Smith, leadership housing, academic scholarship
Muscle Shoals: Zach G Malone, Vanguard scholarship; Nicholas Chase Murphy, NIOSH TPG Industrial Hygiene scholarship; Carlie Savannah Smith, Valedictorian/Salutatorian award; Kara Ann Nix, NIOSH Industrial Hygiene scholarship
Prattville: Brooke J. Freundschuh, Vanguard scholarship
Tuscaloosa: Samuel Anthony Contorno, academic, athletic scholarships
Corinth, Mississippi: Tayra Yailin Franco, leadership housing, leadership scholarship
Sheffield: Maggie Lena Howard, Harvey and Joyce Ann Robbins endowed scholarship
Winfield: Mackenzie P Campbell, academic scholarship
Lexington: Ally Victoria Shelton, Vanguard, leadership, housing, band, Distinguished Young Women
Elkmont: Marcus J. Hardy, band performance award
Double Springs: Elijah Wayne Tidwell, band performance award
Huntsville: Kathryn Elizabeth Brown, band performance award; Kinleigh D. Clanton, NIOSH TPG Industrial Hygiene scholarship
Trinity: Carter A Dover, band performance award; Nicholas Ryan Dawson, NIOSH TPG Industrial Hygiene scholarship
Russellville: Patrick Allen Crummie, academic scholarship
Athens: Amie Lee Riley, academic scholarship; Dallas D. Hine, band performance award; Abigail M. Cross, Chemistry/Industrial Hygiene Departmental scholarship; Riley Cameron Duncan, Michael B. Moeller Endowed scholarship; Braxton Burlingame Brand, Robert Francis Pinkney Permanent Endowment
Hillsboro, Tennessee: Meagan K. Jones, academic scholarship
Cullman: Jacob M. Glover, Vanguard scholarship
Moulton: Anna Katherine M. Blaxton, excellence scholarship
Mount Hope: Landon Reid Parker, Vanguard scholarship
Courtland: Montana J. Cole, Vanguard scholarship
Birmingham: William Mitchel Clay, band performance award
Hamilton: Ryan Conner Nix, community college transfer scholarship
Sheffield: Gavin D. Van Devender, band performance award
Haleyville: Matthew B. Thompson, band performance award
Owens Cross Roads: Makenna T. Zabel, Vanguard scholarship
Killen: Collin Bryce Burks, band performance award; Levi B. Glover, National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) TPG grant
Town Creek: Eleanor Catherine Counts-Kerby, Chemistry/Industrial Hygiene Departmental scholarship
Trussville: Courtney A. Dunn, leadership housing scholarship
Dermott, Arkansas: Natalie Sierra Daniel, Chemistry/Industrial Hygiene Departmental scholarship
Murfreesboro, Tennessee: Molly Kate Anderson, M.M. Striplin Jr. Endowed scholarship
Collinwood, Tennessee: Zachary Thomas Butler, Chemistry/Industrial Hygiene Departmental scholarship
