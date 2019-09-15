190810 UNA Summer Graduation 15
UNA graduates and their families gather inside Flowers Hall on Aug. 10 for the summer commencement exercises.

 MATT MCKEAN

Academic Achievers include achievements earned in school-sponsored activities that are based on grades and academic performances. Information comes from universities, colleges and local schools. It is published Sundays as space permits. Email myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com.

• The following students graduated from the University of North Alabama this summer:

Alabama

Alabaster: Jeffrey Kerr, MBA; Nicholas Ryan Sullivan, BS;

Arab: Candice Ora Fawcett, MA; Hunter Cole Isom, BBA

Athens: Alexandra Marie Beaver, BA; Brandy Lovell, MAED; Lauren Jazzmine Reynolds, MA

Auburn: Bailey Burdg Ward, MBA

Birmingham: Maegan Griffith, BSN, Cum Laude; Floretta Rose McClendon, BS, Magna Cum Laude; Nathaniel Jimmy Stanley III, MPS; Anna Stivener, MBA; Erica Jermine Sykes, MBA

Blountsville: Wendie Lou Whittington, BS

Centreville: Ricky Lamar Rhine, MBA

Courtland: Eddquerion Malik Harris, BS; Justice Elizabeth Lynn Puryear, BS

Cullman: Brian Lacy, MBA; Hannah Grace Spradlin, BBA, Magna Cum Laude; Charles A. Stanley, BBA

Danville: Chelsea Dennison, MAED

Daphne: Danilo Glisson, MBA

Daviston: Marlee Duffie, MSN

Decatur: Garison Phillip Adams, BS; Jarrod Birchfield, BS; Madison Lynne Brakeman, BS; Tequila Keyaire Cohen, BA, Summa Cum Laude; Valeria R. Crumbough, BS; Jennifer Whitney Lowery, BS; Eric Anthony Marchan-Guardado, BS, Cum Laude; Logan Reed, BBA; Kali Woodall, MAED

Elkmont: Jessica Dawn Fiscus, BS, Cum Laude

Fayette: Jordan Henderson Dillard, BSN, Cum Laude

Florence: Ben Michael Abroms, BS; Logan Dave Barker, BA; Alana Rene Barnes, BBA; Veronica Bayles, EDS; Andrew Bishop, MAED; Brett W. Black, BBA; Kayla Mackenzie Blevins, BBA; Bradley Carlton Bolton, MBA; Taylor Catherine Bramlett, BS; Tara Brooke Brown, MAED; Cameron Byroad, BS; Tijuana Crenshaw, MAED; Jordan Ellis Crow, MAED; Jayden Alexandra Davila-McClary, BS; Jacob Chandler Davis, BS; Jason Dunnavant, EDS; Benjamin Glenn Eckl, BS, Magna Cum Laude; Jill Edwards, EDS; Elizabeth Elia, BS; Bradley Elliott, BS; Braden Grant Gunn, BBA; Kimberlee Boaz Hall, MA; Coleman Lee Hardin, BS; Elizabeth Hope Haygood, BS, Cum Laude; Melanie Suzanne Hodges, BS; Michael James Hollander, BS; Kylie Huey, BS; Ciera Jayde Hughes, BS; Emily Hurst, EDS; Vanessa Ingle, MPS; Christopher Daniel Jackson, BA; Tyler Calvin Jackson, BBA; Paris Neely Johnston, MPS; Lakin Shea Little, BS; Amanda Martin, MAED; Rachael Horner Nelson, EDS; Alexandria Reagan Nunnelley, BBA; Heather Perry, MAED; Robin James Phillips, EDS; Jamie Donaldson Pothier, BS; Allie Min-Xia Rappuhn, BBA; Preston Ray, MBA; Conner James Riant, BBA; Ricardo Enrique Rodriguez, BS; Rachel Claire McKissack Russell, MBA; Kendarius Laquinton Smith, BS; Kendall Jordan Stafford, BS; Kris Marie Trzaskoma, MA; Amanda Michelle Veach, BS; Renhao Wen, MBA; Andrea Nichole Young, MAED

Gadsden: Breanna Lache Smith, BBA

Gardendale: Kellie Anderson, BSN, Summa Cum Laude

Haleyville: Adrian Jack Barnes, BS; Julie Nichole Johnson, BS; Anna Elise Minor, BBA, Cum Laude

Navarro: Lilian Maleni, BSED, Cum Laude; Kayla Michelle Smith, MAED

Hanceville: Latashia Nichole Taylor, BSN

Hartselle: Diego Alejandro Cacho-Tovar, BSN, Magna Cum Laude; Ashton Quattlebaum, BS; Dylan Wayne Sharp, MS

Harvest: Venita Anderson, BSN; Hannah A. Cox, BA Cum Laude; Jasmine Green, MBA; Melissa Lauren Van Otten, MBA

Helena: Lisa Krayer Smith, MBA

Hoover: Thomas Daniel Luther, BS, Magna Cum Laude; Jonathan David Scott, BS; Ashley Coleman, MBA

Huntsville: Abigail Christine-Love Folk, BS; Seth Adams Gipson, BS; Christian Thomas Grospitch, BS, Cum Laude; Katherine Elizabeth Hetrick, BS, Magna Cum Laude; Anna Caroline Mahan, BS; Candice Rosalie Miller, MBA, Terry Lee Patterson, MBA; Carolyn Strong, MAED; Ellie Makena Vaughn, BS, Cum Laude; Caroline Patricia Wasson, MBA; Brittney Childers Whitehead, MPS

Killen: Alexander Mason McDonald, BBA; Chelsea Dawn Poss, MSN

Lexington: Bethany Lauren Green, BBA; Alli Kendra Hill, BS Cum Laude; Madeline Bette Joiner, BBA

Lynn: Autumn Rae Baughn, BS, Magna Cum Laude

Madison: Jessica Nicole Beamon, BS; Carl Randall D'Herde, BS; Darren Dixie, MBA; Anthony D. Rolle, BS; Maylene Dillon Calhoun, BS;

McCalla: Kali E. Dunn, BS

Meridianville: Princess Shanel Jones, MAED; Savannah Jayne Miller, BS, Summa Cum Laude

Moulton: Lacey Montgomery, MAED

Muscle Shoals: Jordan Killough, MA; Benjamin Joseph Matlock, BS; Brandon Lee McIntyre, BS, Cum Laude; Austin Phillips, EDS; Madison Faith Tidwell, BS, Magna Cum Laude; Taylor Tidwell, BSN, Summa Cum Laude; Anna Wooten, EDS

Nauvoo: Hannah Moon, BS, Magna Cum Laude; Yesenia Rios, BS

New Market: Shelby Madison Haddox, BS

Owens Cross Roads: Jason Perry Fisher, MBA

Phil Campbell: Thomas Adam Reed, BS

Remlap: Addison G. Bailey, BS

Roanoke: John Zackery Hall, MBA

Rogersville: Justin Neil Watson, BS

Russellville: Evelyn Delgado, BS; Jackson Scott Pace, BBA; David Bryce Scruggs, BS; Dana Long Terry, BS

Seale: Taleigha Chante Davis, BS

Selma: Deondis Ontaris Mendenhall, BBA

Sheffield: Gina LaShay Carr, MAED; Melvin Pritchard, BS

Sulligent: Tyler Ansley Edgeworth, MSCJ

Toney: Rahsaun Malik Fletcher, BS

Town Creek: Mollie Parker Killen, MAED

Trinity: Blake Jackson Ferguson, EDS

Trussville: Karla Blevins, MBA

Tuscumbia: Andrew Christopher Entrekin, EDS; Emily Caroline Farris, BS, Cum Laude; Emily Caroline Farris, BA, Cum Laude; Monica Lisette Farris, EDS; Rachel Howard Knight, EDS; Justin Ray Sparks, MBA; Anna Graham Thigpen, MAED; Traci Lynn Thompson, BS

Warrior: Karli Lynn Jinright, BS

Arizona

Bentonville: Zoey Chance Yi, BS

Fayetteville: Jonathan Craig Swain, MS

California

Fremont: Inna Budovsky, MBA

Los Angeles: Dan Berkovitz, MBA

Florida

Flagler: Beach Jeffrey Sheridan, MBA

Fort Walton Beach: Kyle Winn, MBA

Navarre: Kara Szostek, MBA

Pensacola: Justin Corbitt, MBA; Sina Faulk, BS; Anna Laircey Thompson, BS, Magna Cum Laude

Sanford: William McEllen, MPS

Georgia

Atlanta: Marcia Gooden, MBA

Loganville: Malaisia Stallworth, BS, Summa Cum Laude

Macon: Janis King Schoenbeck, MS

Newnan: Kevin Michael Wall, MBA

Roswell: Kaushik Raha, MBA

Savannah: Jacob Lane, MBA

Illinois

Naperville: Kartick Neogi, MBA

Indiana

Brownsburg: Jason Moffitt, MBA

Kentucky

Shepherdsville: Tressa Patel, MBA

Louisiana

Norco: Tracie Wanell Mathis, MBA

Missouri

Harrisonville: Jesse Leigh Henderson, BBA

Mississippi

Booneville: William Anthony Stone, BS

Dennis: Katelyn Breanna Nunley, BS

Golden: Madison Faythe Poole, BS

Greenwood: Joshua Mustafa Thurman, BS

Iuka: Misty Leigh Glidewell, BSN, Summa Cum Laude

New Albany: William Bradley Sloan, MSN

Saltillo: Jazmine Nicole Rowan, MSN

Starkville: William Cobie Rutherford Jr., MBA

Tupelo: Rachel Elizabeth Hodnett, BS

Ohio

Oak Harbor: Haley Klima, BS, Magna Cum Laude

South Carolina

Moncks Corner: Robert Devin Kilgore, BS

Tennessee

Brentwood: Jeddiah Caleb Campfield, MBA

Columbia: Margaret Elizabeth Arnold, BS; Hannah Noelle Johnson, BS; Abigail F. Walls, BBA

Ethridge: Hannah Lynn Adcock, MBA

Michie: Jacquelyn Kate Mcgee, BBA

Nashville: Christian Hutcherson, MBA

Petersburg: Paige Barnes, MBA

Pulaski: Micah Paul Hartsfield, MBA

Savannah: Jesse Eugene Wint, MSN

Texas

Kingwood: Miranda A. Rolle, MBA

Sugar Land: Emerson Ann Chambers, BS, Magna Cum Laude

Universal City: Colton Hecker, BS

Virginia

Fairfax: Kanav Singla, MPS

Suffolk: LaTonya Woods, BSN, Cum Laude

Washington

Bremerton: Jennifer Bekeny, MBA

Bogato, Colombia

Colombia: Barragan Lina Maria Novoa, MPS

Riyadh, Saudia Arabia,

Saudi Arabia Alyahaq: Mohammed A. Abdullah, MBA

• The following students graduated from Jacksonville State University this summer:

Trinity: Adam Allen

Lawrenceburg, Tennessee: Tabitha Sexton

• The following students graduated from the University of Alabama this summer:

Trinity: William Justin Morgan, Casey Renee Standridge

Muscle Shoals: Kenri L. Howell; Paige M. Price; Austin Layne Woodard; Lucas Robert Yordy; Lucy Alayna Berryman

Elkmont: Lauren Eileen Pitt.

Lexington: Cameron E. Ridgeway

Sheffield: Tucker Ray Sigle

Florence: James Hall Todd; Winfred Joseph Watson; Stacy Amanda Harmon; Abigail Leigh Reed

Tuscumbia: Leiah Danielle Kimbrough; Chelsea Kathleen Moon

• The following students were named to the dean’s and president’s list at the University of Alabama:

President’s list

Muscle Shoals: Garrett Isbell, William Sutton

Florence: Mary Moore

Dean’s list

Florence: Taylor Roberson

The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

