Academic Achievers include achievements earned in school-sponsored activities that are based on grades and academic performances.
• The following students graduated from the University of North Alabama this summer:
Alabama
Alabaster: Jeffrey Kerr, MBA; Nicholas Ryan Sullivan, BS;
Arab: Candice Ora Fawcett, MA; Hunter Cole Isom, BBA
Athens: Alexandra Marie Beaver, BA; Brandy Lovell, MAED; Lauren Jazzmine Reynolds, MA
Auburn: Bailey Burdg Ward, MBA
Birmingham: Maegan Griffith, BSN, Cum Laude; Floretta Rose McClendon, BS, Magna Cum Laude; Nathaniel Jimmy Stanley III, MPS; Anna Stivener, MBA; Erica Jermine Sykes, MBA
Blountsville: Wendie Lou Whittington, BS
Centreville: Ricky Lamar Rhine, MBA
Courtland: Eddquerion Malik Harris, BS; Justice Elizabeth Lynn Puryear, BS
Cullman: Brian Lacy, MBA; Hannah Grace Spradlin, BBA, Magna Cum Laude; Charles A. Stanley, BBA
Danville: Chelsea Dennison, MAED
Daphne: Danilo Glisson, MBA
Daviston: Marlee Duffie, MSN
Decatur: Garison Phillip Adams, BS; Jarrod Birchfield, BS; Madison Lynne Brakeman, BS; Tequila Keyaire Cohen, BA, Summa Cum Laude; Valeria R. Crumbough, BS; Jennifer Whitney Lowery, BS; Eric Anthony Marchan-Guardado, BS, Cum Laude; Logan Reed, BBA; Kali Woodall, MAED
Elkmont: Jessica Dawn Fiscus, BS, Cum Laude
Fayette: Jordan Henderson Dillard, BSN, Cum Laude
Florence: Ben Michael Abroms, BS; Logan Dave Barker, BA; Alana Rene Barnes, BBA; Veronica Bayles, EDS; Andrew Bishop, MAED; Brett W. Black, BBA; Kayla Mackenzie Blevins, BBA; Bradley Carlton Bolton, MBA; Taylor Catherine Bramlett, BS; Tara Brooke Brown, MAED; Cameron Byroad, BS; Tijuana Crenshaw, MAED; Jordan Ellis Crow, MAED; Jayden Alexandra Davila-McClary, BS; Jacob Chandler Davis, BS; Jason Dunnavant, EDS; Benjamin Glenn Eckl, BS, Magna Cum Laude; Jill Edwards, EDS; Elizabeth Elia, BS; Bradley Elliott, BS; Braden Grant Gunn, BBA; Kimberlee Boaz Hall, MA; Coleman Lee Hardin, BS; Elizabeth Hope Haygood, BS, Cum Laude; Melanie Suzanne Hodges, BS; Michael James Hollander, BS; Kylie Huey, BS; Ciera Jayde Hughes, BS; Emily Hurst, EDS; Vanessa Ingle, MPS; Christopher Daniel Jackson, BA; Tyler Calvin Jackson, BBA; Paris Neely Johnston, MPS; Lakin Shea Little, BS; Amanda Martin, MAED; Rachael Horner Nelson, EDS; Alexandria Reagan Nunnelley, BBA; Heather Perry, MAED; Robin James Phillips, EDS; Jamie Donaldson Pothier, BS; Allie Min-Xia Rappuhn, BBA; Preston Ray, MBA; Conner James Riant, BBA; Ricardo Enrique Rodriguez, BS; Rachel Claire McKissack Russell, MBA; Kendarius Laquinton Smith, BS; Kendall Jordan Stafford, BS; Kris Marie Trzaskoma, MA; Amanda Michelle Veach, BS; Renhao Wen, MBA; Andrea Nichole Young, MAED
Gadsden: Breanna Lache Smith, BBA
Gardendale: Kellie Anderson, BSN, Summa Cum Laude
Haleyville: Adrian Jack Barnes, BS; Julie Nichole Johnson, BS; Anna Elise Minor, BBA, Cum Laude
Navarro: Lilian Maleni, BSED, Cum Laude; Kayla Michelle Smith, MAED
Hanceville: Latashia Nichole Taylor, BSN
Hartselle: Diego Alejandro Cacho-Tovar, BSN, Magna Cum Laude; Ashton Quattlebaum, BS; Dylan Wayne Sharp, MS
Harvest: Venita Anderson, BSN; Hannah A. Cox, BA Cum Laude; Jasmine Green, MBA; Melissa Lauren Van Otten, MBA
Helena: Lisa Krayer Smith, MBA
Hoover: Thomas Daniel Luther, BS, Magna Cum Laude; Jonathan David Scott, BS; Ashley Coleman, MBA
Huntsville: Abigail Christine-Love Folk, BS; Seth Adams Gipson, BS; Christian Thomas Grospitch, BS, Cum Laude; Katherine Elizabeth Hetrick, BS, Magna Cum Laude; Anna Caroline Mahan, BS; Candice Rosalie Miller, MBA, Terry Lee Patterson, MBA; Carolyn Strong, MAED; Ellie Makena Vaughn, BS, Cum Laude; Caroline Patricia Wasson, MBA; Brittney Childers Whitehead, MPS
Killen: Alexander Mason McDonald, BBA; Chelsea Dawn Poss, MSN
Lexington: Bethany Lauren Green, BBA; Alli Kendra Hill, BS Cum Laude; Madeline Bette Joiner, BBA
Lynn: Autumn Rae Baughn, BS, Magna Cum Laude
Madison: Jessica Nicole Beamon, BS; Carl Randall D'Herde, BS; Darren Dixie, MBA; Anthony D. Rolle, BS; Maylene Dillon Calhoun, BS;
McCalla: Kali E. Dunn, BS
Meridianville: Princess Shanel Jones, MAED; Savannah Jayne Miller, BS, Summa Cum Laude
Moulton: Lacey Montgomery, MAED
Muscle Shoals: Jordan Killough, MA; Benjamin Joseph Matlock, BS; Brandon Lee McIntyre, BS, Cum Laude; Austin Phillips, EDS; Madison Faith Tidwell, BS, Magna Cum Laude; Taylor Tidwell, BSN, Summa Cum Laude; Anna Wooten, EDS
Nauvoo: Hannah Moon, BS, Magna Cum Laude; Yesenia Rios, BS
New Market: Shelby Madison Haddox, BS
Owens Cross Roads: Jason Perry Fisher, MBA
Phil Campbell: Thomas Adam Reed, BS
Remlap: Addison G. Bailey, BS
Roanoke: John Zackery Hall, MBA
Rogersville: Justin Neil Watson, BS
Russellville: Evelyn Delgado, BS; Jackson Scott Pace, BBA; David Bryce Scruggs, BS; Dana Long Terry, BS
Seale: Taleigha Chante Davis, BS
Selma: Deondis Ontaris Mendenhall, BBA
Sheffield: Gina LaShay Carr, MAED; Melvin Pritchard, BS
Sulligent: Tyler Ansley Edgeworth, MSCJ
Toney: Rahsaun Malik Fletcher, BS
Town Creek: Mollie Parker Killen, MAED
Trinity: Blake Jackson Ferguson, EDS
Trussville: Karla Blevins, MBA
Tuscumbia: Andrew Christopher Entrekin, EDS; Emily Caroline Farris, BS, Cum Laude; Emily Caroline Farris, BA, Cum Laude; Monica Lisette Farris, EDS; Rachel Howard Knight, EDS; Justin Ray Sparks, MBA; Anna Graham Thigpen, MAED; Traci Lynn Thompson, BS
Warrior: Karli Lynn Jinright, BS
Arizona
Bentonville: Zoey Chance Yi, BS
Fayetteville: Jonathan Craig Swain, MS
California
Fremont: Inna Budovsky, MBA
Los Angeles: Dan Berkovitz, MBA
Florida
Flagler: Beach Jeffrey Sheridan, MBA
Fort Walton Beach: Kyle Winn, MBA
Navarre: Kara Szostek, MBA
Pensacola: Justin Corbitt, MBA; Sina Faulk, BS; Anna Laircey Thompson, BS, Magna Cum Laude
Sanford: William McEllen, MPS
Georgia
Atlanta: Marcia Gooden, MBA
Loganville: Malaisia Stallworth, BS, Summa Cum Laude
Macon: Janis King Schoenbeck, MS
Newnan: Kevin Michael Wall, MBA
Roswell: Kaushik Raha, MBA
Savannah: Jacob Lane, MBA
Illinois
Naperville: Kartick Neogi, MBA
Indiana
Brownsburg: Jason Moffitt, MBA
Kentucky
Shepherdsville: Tressa Patel, MBA
Louisiana
Norco: Tracie Wanell Mathis, MBA
Missouri
Harrisonville: Jesse Leigh Henderson, BBA
Mississippi
Booneville: William Anthony Stone, BS
Dennis: Katelyn Breanna Nunley, BS
Golden: Madison Faythe Poole, BS
Greenwood: Joshua Mustafa Thurman, BS
Iuka: Misty Leigh Glidewell, BSN, Summa Cum Laude
New Albany: William Bradley Sloan, MSN
Saltillo: Jazmine Nicole Rowan, MSN
Starkville: William Cobie Rutherford Jr., MBA
Tupelo: Rachel Elizabeth Hodnett, BS
Ohio
Oak Harbor: Haley Klima, BS, Magna Cum Laude
South Carolina
Moncks Corner: Robert Devin Kilgore, BS
Tennessee
Brentwood: Jeddiah Caleb Campfield, MBA
Columbia: Margaret Elizabeth Arnold, BS; Hannah Noelle Johnson, BS; Abigail F. Walls, BBA
Ethridge: Hannah Lynn Adcock, MBA
Michie: Jacquelyn Kate Mcgee, BBA
Nashville: Christian Hutcherson, MBA
Petersburg: Paige Barnes, MBA
Pulaski: Micah Paul Hartsfield, MBA
Savannah: Jesse Eugene Wint, MSN
Texas
Kingwood: Miranda A. Rolle, MBA
Sugar Land: Emerson Ann Chambers, BS, Magna Cum Laude
Universal City: Colton Hecker, BS
Virginia
Fairfax: Kanav Singla, MPS
Suffolk: LaTonya Woods, BSN, Cum Laude
Washington
Bremerton: Jennifer Bekeny, MBA
Bogato, Colombia
Colombia: Barragan Lina Maria Novoa, MPS
Riyadh, Saudia Arabia,
Saudi Arabia Alyahaq: Mohammed A. Abdullah, MBA
• The following students graduated from Jacksonville State University this summer:
Trinity: Adam Allen
Lawrenceburg, Tennessee: Tabitha Sexton
• The following students graduated from the University of Alabama this summer:
Trinity: William Justin Morgan, Casey Renee Standridge
Muscle Shoals: Kenri L. Howell; Paige M. Price; Austin Layne Woodard; Lucas Robert Yordy; Lucy Alayna Berryman
Elkmont: Lauren Eileen Pitt.
Lexington: Cameron E. Ridgeway
Sheffield: Tucker Ray Sigle
Florence: James Hall Todd; Winfred Joseph Watson; Stacy Amanda Harmon; Abigail Leigh Reed
Tuscumbia: Leiah Danielle Kimbrough; Chelsea Kathleen Moon
• The following students were named to the dean’s and president’s list at the University of Alabama:
President’s list
Muscle Shoals: Garrett Isbell, William Sutton
Florence: Mary Moore
Dean’s list
Florence: Taylor Roberson
The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
