Academic Achievers include achievements earned in school-sponsored activities that are based on grades and academic performances. Information comes from universities, colleges and local schools. It is published Sundays as space permits. Email myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com.
• Carolyn Smith, of Florence, was named to the dean's list at University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences, Lexington, Kentucky, for the spring semester.
• Fabrice Kambale Wa Kahala, Florence, was name to the honor roll at McPherson College, McPherson, Kansas.
Several local students were named to the president’s and dean’s list at the University of Alabama for the spring semester.
President’s list
Cherokee: Caroline Robinson, Cameron Derryberry
Danville: Samuel Briddick, Carson Owens, Kaylee Roche
Florence: Irene Beer, Taylor Golden, Zachary Johnson, Martha Howard, Hannah Joiner, Haylee Joiner, Julia Koonce, Tyler Oberholzer, Hannah Presley, Taylor Roberson, Noah Wagnon, Bradley Dorin, Dakota Franklin, David Greenhill, Nathan Grissett, Elizabeth Holt, Susan Keith, Chandler Olive, Micah Presley, Caroline Richey, Amanda Robertson, Erica Smith, Seth Swinea, Mary Thompson, Ann Trousdale, Timothy Vick, Christian Austin, Cade Casteel, Erin Cody, Karly Holt, Mary Mormon, Emily Smith, Manuel Vicencio
Hillsboro: Sarah Sawyer
Killen: Darby Fowler, Carson Phillips, Ian Reynolds, Clay Miller, Benjamin Hamner
Leighton: Ashlyn Vandiver
Muscle Shoals: Charles Archer, Wilson Beech, Rivers Jackson, Miles Lansdell, Destiney Smith, Sarah Bohannon, Cambridge Layfield, Grace Bain, Christian Campbell, Carly Corfman, Bailee Mills, Caleb Monroe, John Yordy, Jeslyn Redcross, Chloe Allen, Emmaline Archer, Jackson Johnson, Abram Peoples, Taylor Richardson, Willy Wan
Moulton: Anna Louallen, Chase Ligon, Emma Givens, Maggie Ray
Rogersville: Sarah Kelley
Russellville: Rachel Balding, Andres Vargas, Brock Malone, Kurt Fink, Jonathan Birmingham, Andrea Jacks
Sheffield: Jhabrea Jackson
Tuscumbia: Trevor Agee, Savannah Clement, John Curtis, Kyra Davis, Caroline Saint, Anna Peters, Emma Riley, Rachel Breeding, Rachael Cowan, Victoria King, Caroline Campbell, Thomas Roden
Town Creek: Rebecca Hennigan, Dalton Counts, Jordan Yarbrough
Trinity: Allyson James, Hailey Beard, Chandler James
Waterloo: Coleman Caddell
Dean’s list
Florence: Abigail Askew, Presley Gobbell, Mary Moore, Ruth Roberts, Alexandra Vance, Raymond Elliott, Payton Holcombe, Creighton Lynch, Cole Puryear, Alexandria Stevens, Shantel Fagan, Ryleigh Hunt, Samuel James, Orlanda Johnson, William Stutts, Jaionna Terry, Adrian Allison, Alexis Bosler, Ross Coleman, Edna-Elizabeth Curry, Joseph Egee, Charlotte Koonce, Madison Russell, Nicolas Segura, Clay Tyler, Whitney Watkins
Hillsboro: Haley Hutto, Kristian Barrett
Killen: Randall Farris, Daniel Quillen, Madison Tidwell, Kendyl Rogers, Adrian Simpson, Allison Cruce, Madeleine Hamner
Leighton: Christopher Hill, Brantleigh Snipes, Chloe King, Caragrace Carroll
Muscle Shoals: Ashton Dennis, Kirsten Eldridge, Drake Wear, Lauren Brackin, Joshua Harrelson, Christin Owens, Caleb Peebles, Katelyn Rickman, Anna Gresham, Benjamin Hatcher, Jacob Jeffreys, Jackson Bratton
Mount Hope: April Campbell, Jordan Alexander
Moulton: Lillie Mccullough, Alexandria Shelton, Matthew Cooper, Ashley Terry
Phil Campbell: Dillon Rackard, Blake Whitten, Noah Williams
Red Bay: Caroline McRight
Rogersville: Braeden Hodges, Lauren Trousdale, Jonah Gray, Hunter Patterson
Russellville: John Morgan, Kaitlin Nolen, Mason Oliver, Kelsey Montgomery
Sheffield: Asher Roddy, Jordan Herbster, Tuesday Richey
Trinity: William Braidfoot
Tuscumbia: Emily Benefield, Darius Garner, Tye Brown, Charles Finch, Cory D'az, Abigail Malone, Andres Rios Nava
