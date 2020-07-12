Academic Achievers include achievements earned in school-sponsored activities that are based on grades and academic performances. Information comes from universities, colleges and local schools. It is published Sundays as space permits. Email myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com.

• Carolyn Smith, of Florence, was named to the dean's list at University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences, Lexington, Kentucky, for the spring semester.

• Fabrice Kambale Wa Kahala, Florence, was name to the honor roll at McPherson College, McPherson, Kansas.

Several local students were named to the president’s and dean’s list at the University of Alabama for the spring semester.

President’s list

Cherokee: Caroline Robinson, Cameron Derryberry

Danville: Samuel Briddick, Carson Owens, Kaylee Roche

Florence: Irene Beer, Taylor Golden, Zachary Johnson, Martha Howard, Hannah Joiner, Haylee Joiner, Julia Koonce, Tyler Oberholzer, Hannah Presley, Taylor Roberson, Noah Wagnon, Bradley Dorin, Dakota Franklin, David Greenhill, Nathan Grissett, Elizabeth Holt, Susan Keith, Chandler Olive, Micah Presley, Caroline Richey, Amanda Robertson, Erica Smith, Seth Swinea, Mary Thompson, Ann Trousdale, Timothy Vick, Christian Austin, Cade Casteel, Erin Cody, Karly Holt, Mary Mormon, Emily Smith, Manuel Vicencio

Hillsboro: Sarah Sawyer

Killen: Darby Fowler, Carson Phillips, Ian Reynolds, Clay Miller, Benjamin Hamner

Leighton: Ashlyn Vandiver

Muscle Shoals: Charles Archer, Wilson Beech, Rivers Jackson, Miles Lansdell, Destiney Smith, Sarah Bohannon, Cambridge Layfield, Grace Bain, Christian Campbell, Carly Corfman, Bailee Mills, Caleb Monroe, John Yordy, Jeslyn Redcross, Chloe Allen, Emmaline Archer, Jackson Johnson, Abram Peoples, Taylor Richardson, Willy Wan

Moulton: Anna Louallen, Chase Ligon, Emma Givens, Maggie Ray

Rogersville: Sarah Kelley

Russellville: Rachel Balding, Andres Vargas, Brock Malone, Kurt Fink, Jonathan Birmingham, Andrea Jacks

Sheffield: Jhabrea Jackson

Tuscumbia: Trevor Agee, Savannah Clement, John Curtis, Kyra Davis, Caroline Saint, Anna Peters, Emma Riley, Rachel Breeding, Rachael Cowan, Victoria King, Caroline Campbell, Thomas Roden

Town Creek: Rebecca Hennigan, Dalton Counts, Jordan Yarbrough

Trinity: Allyson James, Hailey Beard, Chandler James

Waterloo: Coleman Caddell

Dean’s list

Florence: Abigail Askew, Presley Gobbell, Mary Moore, Ruth Roberts, Alexandra Vance, Raymond Elliott, Payton Holcombe, Creighton Lynch, Cole Puryear, Alexandria Stevens, Shantel Fagan, Ryleigh Hunt, Samuel James, Orlanda Johnson, William Stutts, Jaionna Terry, Adrian Allison, Alexis Bosler, Ross Coleman, Edna-Elizabeth Curry, Joseph Egee, Charlotte Koonce, Madison Russell, Nicolas Segura, Clay Tyler, Whitney Watkins

Hillsboro: Haley Hutto, Kristian Barrett

Killen: Randall Farris, Daniel Quillen, Madison Tidwell, Kendyl Rogers, Adrian Simpson, Allison Cruce, Madeleine Hamner

Leighton: Christopher Hill, Brantleigh Snipes, Chloe King, Caragrace Carroll

Muscle Shoals: Ashton Dennis, Kirsten Eldridge, Drake Wear, Lauren Brackin, Joshua Harrelson, Christin Owens, Caleb Peebles, Katelyn Rickman, Anna Gresham, Benjamin Hatcher, Jacob Jeffreys, Jackson Bratton

Mount Hope: April Campbell, Jordan Alexander

Moulton: Lillie Mccullough, Alexandria Shelton, Matthew Cooper, Ashley Terry

Phil Campbell: Dillon Rackard, Blake Whitten, Noah Williams

Red Bay: Caroline McRight

Rogersville: Braeden Hodges, Lauren Trousdale, Jonah Gray, Hunter Patterson

Russellville: John Morgan, Kaitlin Nolen, Mason Oliver, Kelsey Montgomery

Sheffield: Asher Roddy, Jordan Herbster, Tuesday Richey

Trinity: William Braidfoot

Tuscumbia: Emily Benefield, Darius Garner, Tye Brown, Charles Finch, Cory D'az, Abigail Malone, Andres Rios Nava

