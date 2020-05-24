Academic Achievers include achievements earned in school-sponsored activities that are based on grades and academic performances. Information comes from universities, colleges and local schools. It is published Sundays as space permits. Email myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com.
• Alabama Ag Credit has chosen to expand its college scholarship program this year and award 23 scholarships. Each scholarship is valued at $1,000. Students receiving scholarships include:
Auburn University: Shelby Marsh, Blake Carroll, Peyton Parkman, Mathew Prater, Alesia McGraw
Coastal Alabama Community College: Hudson Hines, Caleb Jordan, Caleb Powell
Enterprise State Community: Nicholas Walton Saunders
Jacksonville State University: Taylor Paris
Lurleen B. Wallace Community College: Garrett Barefoot
Mississippi State University: Jacob Meadows, Caroline Parkman, Emily Strickland
Samford University: Emma Wendland
University of Alabama: Aaron Trawick, Hill Stabler
Trenholm State Community College: Reid Shackelford
Troy University: Noah Carnley, Rebecca Starling, Sidney Davis
University of Alabama Birmingham: Patrick McNeil
Wallace Community College: Chole Nance
• Kalie Jamieson, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, received the Lucille Cafouros Award in Anthropology at the Muhlenberg College Honors Convocation.
• Carolyn Smith, of Florence, graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences in Lexington, Kentucky, this month.
• Elizabeth Jaco, of Tuscumbia, was named to the Campbellsville University, Campbellsville, Kentucky, dean's list for the spring semester.
• Several local students were named to the honors lists at Itawamba Community College for the spring semester.
President’s list
Florence: David Martin Rowland
Moulton: Kaylee Glenn Nelson
Red Bay: Mary-Elizabeth Moore
Vina: Sydney C. Hardin
Dean’s list
Florence: Brianna D. Posey
Hamilton: Timothy Jake VanDeKerckhove
Red Bay: Cade J. McKinney, Cara G. McNeil
Vina: Jacob Eli Davis
• Anna Stout, of Muscle Shoals, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.