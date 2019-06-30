Academic Achievers include achievements earned in school-sponsored activities that are based on grades and academic performances. Information comes from universities, colleges and local schools. It is published Sundays as space permits. Email myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com.
• The following local students received degrees at the University of Alabama during the spring commencement.
Cherokee: Amanda A. Marquart, Bachelor of Science
Danville: Kaylee Brooke Proctor, Master of Social Work, Andrew Bennett Tuggle, Juris Doctor
Florence: Alexander Gale Adams of Florence, Master of Business Administration; Keaton Carroll Anderson, Master of Science; Aeriel D. Brown, Master of Social Work; April Re'Niece Baugus Causly, Master of Social Work; Reagan Chambers Cunningham, Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences; Alyssa Rosemary Dick, Bachelor of Science; Brooke Haley Golden, Bachelor of Science; Charles Joseph Kelley Jr., Juris Doctor; Kelsey Brooke Montgomery, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry; Morgan L. Moore, Bachelor of Arts; Morgan Hunt Patrick, Master of Business Administration; Ann Hardin Pierce, Bachelor of Arts; Kasey Lee Pujol, Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences; Emily Danielle Robinson, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration; Caroline Marie Rylant, Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences; Bradley D. Talley, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering; Max Daniel Wright, Juris Doctor; Jordan McKenna Wynn, Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences
Hodges: Kerry S. Lawler of Hodges, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Killen: Cassidy Lenee Ayers, Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences; Haley Brooke Bevis, Master of Science; Charlie Ann Bishop, Master of Science in Human Environmental Sciences; Abby Grace Greenwell, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration; Ashley N. Harrison, Bachelor of Science; Shawn D. McGee, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration; Emily Kerstin Poole, Bachelor of Arts; Emily Grace Strickland, Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences; Haley Brooke Thigpen, Bachelor of Science; Ryan Wade Truitt, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration; Carter D. Yancey, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Leighton: Kelly Lee Muston, Master of Social Work
Moulton: Corbin Clair Frakes, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Shelton Kate Givens, Bachelor of Science; Logan Chance Thompson, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
Muscle Shoals: Evan Lawson Bedford, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration; Kennedy P. Bromhead, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration; Ellis Reed Crabtree, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering; Amy Pike Davis, Doctor of Philosophy; Rex Lee Farris, Master of Science; Bailee Caroline Gist, Bachelor of Arts; Macy Elizabeth McCollister, Bachelor of Science; Lauren Taylor Mills, Bachelor of Arts; Margaret Erin Moore, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration; Jennifer Brooke Reaves, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration; Xian Y. Wan, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Owens Cross Roads: Cole William Stewart, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Phil Campbell: Brianna Lachelle Frazier, Bachelor of Arts.
Red Bay: Mary Katherine Markham, Bachelor of Science in Education
Rogersville: Miriam Ashleigh Biffle, Juris Doctor; Katheryn Ann Broman, Master of Science in Human Environmental Sciences; Mallory Blaire Brown, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering; Morgan Chase Butler, Bachelor of Arts; Morgan Elane Kelley, Bachelor of Science in Education
Russellville: Casey Nicole Brandenburg, Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training; Michael Clay Hodge, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Sheffield: Anna Elisabeth Handley, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration; Thomas Michael Milstead, Bachelor of Arts
Town Creek: Mariah Faith Cantrell, Bachelor of Science in Education; Jason Roger Houston, Master of Arts; Jalen Niles Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Trinity: Bridgette B. Davis, Bachelor of Arts, Marvin Kyle Evans, Bachelor of Science in Education; Elizabeth Evelyn Taylor, Bachelor of Arts
Tuscumbia: Scott Edward Lakey, Bachelor of Arts; Riley Joy Rawson, Bachelor of Arts; Robert Bret Thompson, Juris Doctor; Jenna Grace Waldrep, Master of Arts
Vina: Lacey Amilia Wilson, Bachelor of Arts
• Joseph Boshell, of Muscle Shoals, received a Faculty and Staff Scholarship and a Foundation - NW-SCC Faculty-Staff Scholarship from Northwest-Shoals Community College. He is the son of Darrin and Susan Boshell. He plans to pursue a degree in Computer Information Systems: PC Maintenance/Security Option.
• Luke Patrick, of Russellville, received a Foundation – Gist – Orben Gist Memorial Scholarship from Northwest-Shoals Community College. He is the son of Cassandra Rimmer Patrick. He plans to pursue a degree in Automotive Technology.
• Jocelyn Anne Pettus, of Killen, received a Foundation - Esther McAfee Flippo-Hunt Memorial Scholarship from Northwest-Shoals Community College. She plans to pursue a degree in Registered Nursing.
• Reyna Wingo, of Phil Campbell, received a Faculty and Staff Scholarship from Northwest-Shoals Community College. She is the daughter of Jane Wingo. She plans to pursue a degree in Nursing.
• Two local residents graduated from Auburn University’s James I. Harrison School of Pharmacy on May 6 at Auburn Arena.
Melissa Villagrana is a 2012 graduate of Florence High School and is the daughter of Hugo and Norma Villagrana. Previously, she completed a bachelor of science degree in biomedical sciences from Auburn University in 2016. She has accepted a full-time pharmacist position with CVS Pharmacy in the Huntsville-Madison area.
Brandon McKay Hester is a 2009 graduate of Belgreen High School and is the son of Jack and Lei-anne Hester, husband to Megan Hester and father of Grady Hester. Previously, he completed a bachelor of science degree in biology from the University of North Alabama in 2013.
