Academic Achievers include achievements earned in school-sponsored activities that are based on grades and academic performances. Information comes from universities, colleges and local schools. It is published Sundays as space permits. Email myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com.
• Jackson Conner, of Tuscumbia, completed IMPACT new student orientation and enrolled at Troy University for the fall semester.
• Linsey Muse, of Killen, graduated from Dickinson State University in Dickinson, North Dakota, in the spring.
• Several local students were named to the dean’s list at Samford University in Birmingham for the spring semester.
Florence: Morgan Biddy, Emma Paine, Chanh Pham
Killen: Hollie Boyer
Muscle Shoals: Abby-Shelton Storey
Russellville: Katherine Hovater
Spruce Pine: Morgan Pierce
Tuscumbia: Tabitha Seaman
• Maleia Gist, of Russellville, participated in Belmont University's Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands study abroad program this summer.
