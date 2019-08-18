Academic Achievers include achievements earned in school-sponsored activities that are based on grades and academic performances. Information comes from universities, colleges and local schools. It is published Sundays as space permits. Email myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com.
• Randall Bassham, of Moulton, graduated from Troy University during the summer semester/Term 5. He graduated with the Master of Science in Environmental and Biological Sciences degree.
• Several local University of Alabama students are receiving hands-on, innovative and advanced educational experiences with dozens of companies and organizations across the United States through UA's Cooperative Education Program for the fall. Students include:
Phil Campbell: Dillon Rackard, Adtran.
Russellville: Bethany Cook, Alabama Power.
Lawrenceburg, Tennessee: Presley Gobbell, BL Harbert International.
Moulton: Lillie Mccullough, Chemetall US Inc..
Florence: Emily Wood, GE Appliances-Louisville.
Town Creek: Nathanial Ford, International Paper-Pine Hill.
Tuscumbia: Charles Finch, Nucor Steel Tuscaloosa Inc..
