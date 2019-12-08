Academic Achievers include achievements earned in school-sponsored activities that are based on grades and academic performances. Information comes from universities, colleges and local schools. It is published Sundays as space permits. Email myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com.
• Two local students were named to Jacksonville State University's leadership program for new students, the Freshman Forum. They include:
Moulton: Marlow Harrison
Tuscumbia: Logan Linville
