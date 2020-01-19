Academic Achievers include achievements earned in school-sponsored activities that are based on grades and academic performances. Information comes from universities, colleges and local schools. It is published Sundays as space permits. Email myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com.

• Several Tennessee students were named to the dean's list at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee, for the fall semester.

Lawrenceburg: Ebonyi Bellaphant

Summertown: Heather Gauthier

Leoma: Jessica Wendt

• Margaret McBee of Killen, was offered the achievement and provost out-of-state scholarships at Austin Peay State University for the fall 2020 semester.

• Emma Allen of Lexington, was offered the provost out-of-state scholarship at Austin Peay State University for the fall 2020 semester.

• Several local students were named to the chancellor's and provost's lists at Troy University for the fall semester and Term 2.

Chancellor's list

Muscle Shoals: Blair Bishop

Killen: Savannah Farris, Heather Reppold

Florence: Maelee Joiner

Russellville: Carley Nix, Austin Stidham

Moulton: Logan Wetzel

Provost's list

Florence: James Brake, Erin Key

Killen: Marilee Butler

Hillsboro: Allison Glenn

Muscle Shoals: Karlee Mauk

Moulton: Chandler Oakley

Sheffield: Sharon Murphree

