Academic Achievers include achievements earned in school-sponsored activities that are based on grades and academic performances. Information comes from universities, colleges and local schools. It is published Sundays as space permits. Email myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com.
• Several Tennessee students were named to the dean's list at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee, for the fall semester.
Lawrenceburg: Ebonyi Bellaphant
Summertown: Heather Gauthier
Leoma: Jessica Wendt
• Margaret McBee of Killen, was offered the achievement and provost out-of-state scholarships at Austin Peay State University for the fall 2020 semester.
• Emma Allen of Lexington, was offered the provost out-of-state scholarship at Austin Peay State University for the fall 2020 semester.
• Several local students were named to the chancellor's and provost's lists at Troy University for the fall semester and Term 2.
Chancellor's list
Muscle Shoals: Blair Bishop
Killen: Savannah Farris, Heather Reppold
Florence: Maelee Joiner
Russellville: Carley Nix, Austin Stidham
Moulton: Logan Wetzel
Provost's list
Florence: James Brake, Erin Key
Killen: Marilee Butler
Hillsboro: Allison Glenn
Muscle Shoals: Karlee Mauk
Moulton: Chandler Oakley
Sheffield: Sharon Murphree
