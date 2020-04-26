Academic Achievers include achievements earned in school-sponsored activities that are based on grades and academic performances. Information comes from universities, colleges and local schools. It is published Sundays as space permits. Email myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com.
• Taylor Roberson, of Florence, was inducted into the University of Alabama's Anderson Society during the virtual Tapping on the Mound ceremony April 10.
• Nicholas Bishop, of Florence, was named to the fall dean's list at Emory & Henry College in Emory, Virginia.
• Several local students at the University of North Alabama were recently were initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
Anderson: Caleb Thornton, Natalie Thornton
Florence: Jane Clasgens, Jacob Darby, Shailee Dowdy, Asialyn Felton, Larissa Huissen, Luke Johnson, Victoria Lee, Alyssa Mims, Regan Parkman, Grace Smith, Luke Smith, Zoe Sparks, Megan Spencer, Simon Vandagriff, Abby West, Jenae Willett, Ryder Winborn, Kathleen Lindsay, Alison Caddell, Amanda Arrington, Mary Barnes, Noah Cothran, Hunter Drake, Stephanie Galliano, James Gardner, William Oyen, Morgan Statom, Kaitlyn Fennell, Stacy Mandru, Maria Mask, Jacob Morris, Savannah Richardson
Killen: Anne Herston, Brittany Adkinson, Macy Delano, Hunter Gooch,
Moulton: Preston Montgomery
Muscle Shoals: Sierra Banks, Katie Meade, Laura Nelson, Andi Underwood, Jessie Underwood, Sarah Wallace, Susanna Whiteside
Rogersville: Daniel Owen
Russellville: Emili Crummie Crummie, Charles Gordon
Tuscumbia: Lisa Allen, Emily Clay, Lana Johnson, Avery Witt, Sarah Wright
