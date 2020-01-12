Academic Achievers include achievements earned in school-sponsored activities that are based on grades and academic performances. Information comes from universities, colleges and local schools. It is published Sundays as space permits. Email myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com.
• Chandler Oakley, of Moulton, graduated from Troy University after the fall semester/term 2.
• The following students were named to the dean's list at Belmont University in Nashville for the fall semester.
Lawrenceburg, Tennessee: Ellie Brown, Breanna Rose, Emma Sisk
• Several local students were named to the president’s and dean’s lists at Jacksonville State University for the fall. Honorees included:
Dean’s list
Florence: Colton Smith
Hillsboro: Joe Bailey
Leighton: Baylee Mardis
Moulton: Marlow Harrison
Muscle Shoals: Payton Bowser
Tuscumbia: Hunter Allen
Lawrenceburg, Tennessee: Alexander Webb
President’s list
Florence: Nissi Clingan
Tuscumbia: Logan Linville, Cassidy Russell
