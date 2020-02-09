Academic Achievers include achievements earned in school-sponsored activities that are based on grades and academic performances. Information comes from universities, colleges and local schools. It is published Sundays as space permits. Email myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com.
• Several local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Montevallo for the fall semester.
Killen: Joshua Daw
Phil Campbell: Matthew Bradbury
Vina: Brianne Balasky
• Several local students were named to the president’s list at the University of Southern Mississippi for the fall semester.
Rogersville: Alyssa Marie Stricklin
Lexington: Kinsley Rae Hanback
• Several local students were offered the dean’s scholarship at Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Tennessee, for the 2020 fall semester.
Lawrenceburg: Madison Sanford, Tia Wallner, Makenzie Adkins, Diana Moss
Leoma: Maggie Gowen
• Breann Busby, of Leoma, Tennessee, graduated from Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Tennessee, on Dec. 13, 2019.
• The following students from the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind (AIDB) made the honor roll:
A honor roll
Elementary school
Lauderdale: Yeni Cruz, second grade
A/B honor roll
Elementary school
Franklin: Lindsey Alonso, third grade
High school
Sheffield: Cody Scott Steward, 12th grade
Florence: Hunter Christian Stults, 12th grade
• Ryan Dick of Florence, was offered the provost out-of-state scholarship for the fall 2020 semester at Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Tennessee.
• Several local students were named to the dean’s list at Samford University for the fall semester.
Florence: Grayson Johns, Chanh Pham
Russellville: Jeffrey Manord, Katherine Hovater
Red Bay: William Weatherford, Abbey Jones
Spruce Pine: Morgan Pierce
Lawrenceburg, Tennessee: Elizabeth Sockwell
