Academic Achievers include achievements earned in school-sponsored activities that are based on grades and academic performances. Information comes from universities, colleges and local schools. It is published Sundays as space permits. Email myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com.
The following students were named to the University of North Alabama dean's list for the fall:
Killen: Katlyn Louise Allen, Megan N. Boyd, George Brackin, Marabeth Leigh Brewer, Alani Brown, Blakely Elizabeth Burdette, Lindy Jane Burkett, Addison Alyssa Camp, Anna Sue Choat, Hunter Truitt Collier, Caitlyn R. Conner, Rebekah Faith Davis, Macy Nicole Delano, Jake Christopher Garner, Arianna Belle Golliver, Hunter Tate Gooch,Joseph Daniel Gurley, Lindsay F. Gurley, Chalee Blythe Hamner, Michael Jacob Haney, Will Thomas Harvey, Mahaley Ann Heller, Anne W. Herston, Daisy Nicole Hill, Sydney Blair Holt, Alexandrea Grace Hopper, Madisyn Danielle Howard, Olivia Nicole Jackson, Allison N. Karthaus, Bethany Diann Karthaus, Lindsey M. Killen, Jo Anna Larson, Jacob Lynn Laughlin, Jenna M. Marvin, Anna Brooke Mason, Kirksey Williamson McKee, Taylor Alexander Moody, Abbey Marie Moore, Jason Daniel Morgan, Rowan Grace O'Connor,,Lillianne K. Oakley,,Emma Grace Oliver, Savanna Brooke Peters, Faith A. Phillips, Isabella Grace Phillips, Savanna Noelle Phillips, Lindsey Brooke Poole, Victoria Lyn Rollins, Steven James Russell, Mary Kathryn Scott, Sara Kathryn Slusher, Natalie Michelle Talley, Kamryn Nicole Trousdale, Valerie Kristin Walker, Shelby Ann White, Paige Morgan Wilbanks, Josey S. Williams
