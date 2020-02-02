Academic Achievers include achievements earned in school-sponsored activities that are based on grades and academic performances. Information comes from universities, colleges and local schools. It is published Sundays as space permits. Email myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com.
• Evan Swinea and Laken Swinea, both of Florence, were named to the dean's list at the University of South Alabama for the fall semester.
• Several local students were named to the dean's and president’s lists for the fall semester at Columbia State Community College, Columbia, Tennessee.
President's list
Ethridge, Tennessee: Matthew Dewar
Lawrenceburg, Tennessee: Benjamin Edwards, Jason Harbison, Payton Martin
Iron City, Tennessee: Destinee Gilchrist, Addison Holt
Loretto, Tennessee: Mary Gobble
Leoma, Tennessee: Josie Heatherly, Morgan Honn
Dean’s list
Florence: Collin Huntley
Lexington: Alyssa Brown, Micalyn White
Lawrenceburg, Tennesssee: Ariana Armstrong, Abbigail Barnett, Christopher Coleman, Abigail Cozart, Jackson Crews, Christina Davis, Lindsey Davis, Richard Dixon, Caitlin Estes, Nellie Ezell, Elizabeth Garcia-West, Gloria Glascoff,, Josie Goldsby, Kyra Goode, Madison Grinnell, Ian Hammonds, Alexandra Harrell, Jessica Harris, Jessica Hinson, Fallon Hobbs, Lauren Holley, Mason Inman, Bailey Johnson, Valerie Keeter, Kristyn Kephart, Tracey Kirby, Caleb Kirschbaum, Hutton Magee, Holly Meadors, Zoe Morse, Taylor Niedergeses, Sarah Nolan, Caralee Old, Tiffany Slaton, Brianna Yarbrough
Ethridge, Tennessee: Kara Bassham, Micah Cunningham, Krista Roberts, Justin Rouse, Addisen Smith, Jenna Thompson, Celeste Ufkin
Summertown, Tennessee: Sydney Benson, Steven Burford, Joshua Burlison, Dawson Busby, Jordan Calvert, Jase Collier, Lindsey Glenn, Alex Isbell, Katelynn Massey, Channing Perry, Alexis Porter, Naomi Scott, Elizabeth Vaughn
Leoma, Tennessee: Brooke Buttrum, Kriston Faulkner, Kaitlyn Galloway, Julia Huntley, Leah Littrell, Rachel Madura, Baylee Nix
Iron City, Tennessee: Gabrielle Daniel, Brianna Lancaster, Brittney McLin, Alexandria Moore, Karlee Rochell, Dakota Spears
Five Points, Tennessee: Parker Gamble, Shelby Ridgeway
Michael Gregory of Saint Joseph (38481)
Loretto, Tennessee: Cale Kress, Evan Morgan, Anessa Scalf
Westpoint, Tennessee: Karlee McLain
Saint Joseph, Tennessee: Logan Rost
• Several local students graduated from Columbia State Community College, Columbia, Tennessee, in December.
Summertown, Tennessee: Sara Beasley, Jamison Clark, Austin Mattox
Ethridge, Tennessee: Kaitlin Busby, Janna Postol
Lawrenceburg, Tennessee: Elizabeth Garcia-West, Kimberly Gooch, Grace Huffines, Brianna Kelly, Amber Lovell, Amber Malugin, Riley Rolin, Theresa Scott, Lakita Simbeck, David Story, James Wilburn,
Leoma, Tennessee: Rachel Madura
Saint Joseph, Tennessee: Logan Rost
Loretto, Tennessee: Samuel Shults
Iron City, Tennessee: Ann Young
• Otis Robinson, of Courtland, was named to the dean’s list at the University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky, for the fall semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.