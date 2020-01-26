Academic Achievers include achievements earned in school-sponsored activities that are based on grades and academic performances. Information comes from universities, colleges and local schools. It is published Sundays as space permits. Email myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com.
• Several local students were named to the honors lists at the University of West Alabama.
President's list
Killen: Caleigh Wallace
Muscle Shoals: Mary Bishop
Dean's list
Florence: Colin Chamblin
• Courtney Adcock, of Killen, graduated from Harding University, Searcy, Arkansas, on Dec. 14.
• The Alpha Pi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. held its annual Achievement Week Program on Nov. 10, where the following students were honored and received certificates for their outstanding academic standing:
Deshler High School: Bryan Hogan, Devinn Jackson, Lamelle Malone, Ta’Shaun McKinley, Jaden Padron, Kyron West
Florence High School: Jatavion Anderson, Andre Baugh, Christian Bennett, Kortez Burge, Tyrese Caldwell, Antony Curtis, Mont’e Garrett, Nicholas George, Jaheim Hankins, Anthony Harris, Mekia Irons, Christopher Jarmon, Maurice Johnson, Lajuan Jones, Jameris Lee, Jeremiah Martin, Isaac Mason, Alexander McElroy, Jordan Roe, Nacari Russell, Jaylon Thirkill, Jaylon Watkins
Muscle Shoals High School: Cameron Epie, Keontre Finley, Reginald Freeman, Jaylin Goodloe, Keveon Hamer, Elijah Morrow, Jacob Peters, Cheron Ricks, Javar Strong
Russellville High School: Brandon Hampton, James Hubbard
• Carolyn Smith, of Florence, was named to the fall dean's list at University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences, Lexington, Kentucky.
