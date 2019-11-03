Academic Achievers include achievements earned in school-sponsored activities that are based on grades and academic performances. Information comes from universities, colleges and local schools. It is published Sundays as space permits. Email myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com.
• Cheyenne Simmons, of Florence, was named among the leaders of Mississippi State University’s 2019-20 orientation programs. Simmons is a junior agricultural engineering technology and business major.
• Austin Green and Kaylee Smith were recipients of the 2019 Edward Fennel Mauldin Endowed Scholarship at Northwest-Shoals Community College.
• Tewaunna Peterkin, of Sheffield, has been named to the Provost's List at Troy University for Term 1 of the 2019-20 academic year.
• Kristina Beard, of Trinity, was named to the chancellor's list at Troy University for Term 1 of the 2019-20 academic year.
