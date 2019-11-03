UNA German honor_11.3.19.JPG
Buy Now

The first initiation of the German National Honor Society, Delta Phi Alpha, took place at the University of North Alabama on Sept. 26. The seven new members were required to have studied German for at least two years and have a B+ average in all German courses. They are eligible for scholarships from Delta Phi Alpha, including study abroad scholarships, future German teacher scholarships, and the outstanding senior scholarships. Pictured from left to right are Mary Filiatrault, Seth Jacobs, Jordan Johnson, William Kelley, Dakota Rosson and Sarah Wright. Not pictured: Joy Kelly. [COURTESY PHOTO]

Academic Achievers include achievements earned in school-sponsored activities that are based on grades and academic performances. Information comes from universities, colleges and local schools. It is published Sundays as space permits. Email myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com.

• Cheyenne Simmons, of Florence, was named among the leaders of Mississippi State University’s 2019-20 orientation programs. Simmons is a junior agricultural engineering technology and business major.

• Austin Green and Kaylee Smith were recipients of the 2019 Edward Fennel Mauldin Endowed Scholarship at Northwest-Shoals Community College.

• Tewaunna Peterkin, of Sheffield, has been named to the Provost's List at Troy University for Term 1 of the 2019-20 academic year.

• Kristina Beard, of Trinity, was named to the chancellor's list at Troy University for Term 1 of the 2019-20 academic year.

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.