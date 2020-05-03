Academic Achievers include achievements earned in school-sponsored activities that are based on grades and academic performances. Information comes from universities, colleges and local schools. It is published Sundays as space permits. Email myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com.
• Brooke Bradley, of St. Joseph, Tennessee, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, at the University of South Alabama.
• Alma Rose Barber, of Haleyville, has been awarded a Phi Theta Kappa transfer scholarship by the University of North Alabama. An incoming Junior at UNA, Barber is the daughter of Chester and Kathy Barber.
• Jackson Blue Guin, of Sheffield, has been awarded a band performance award by the University of North Alabama. An incoming freshman at UNA, Guin is the son of Bradley Phillip Guin and Crystal Leigh Riley.
• Gabrielle Elise Davis, of Florence, has been awarded an excellence and Valedictorian Scholarships by the University of North Alabama. An incoming freshman at UNA, Davis is the daughter of Lowery Davis and Nancy Cranfill Davis.
• Ansley M. Brooks, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, has been awarded Vanguard, leadership and band performance awards by the University of North Alabama. An incoming freshman at UNA, Brooks is the daughter of Brandon and Erin Brooks.
• Jackson Bryce Olive, of Florence, has been awarded a UNA band performance award by the University of North Alabama. An incoming freshman at UNA, Olive is the son of Rick and Kristie Wardlaw and Jimmy and Denise Olive.
