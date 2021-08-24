Yesterday
A Tribute to the Beatles
Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. – Norton Auditorium
The Shoals Symphony Orchestra will start the season off with some “Help!” from the #1 Tribute Act in Las Vegas, Yesterday! You’ll hear chart topping hits of Beatles classics performed with live orchestra for a POPS crossover event sure to entertain!
Magical Masquerade
Special event fundraiser
Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. – Rogers Hall
This unique event at Rogers Hall on the campus of UNA will be one that encourages you to wear a mask of a different kind! Spooky, delicious appetizers and tasty libations included. 21 and older only please.
1,001 Nights
Rimsky-Korsakov – Scheherazade
Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. – Norton Auditorium
Rimsky-Korsakov tells the “Arabian Nights” tale of the cruel Sultan Shahryar, convinced of the faithlessness of all women, takes a new bride every night only to have her executed at dawn, until one, Scheherazade, saves herself and wins his heart by telling stories, ending them each night in the middle of a tale.
Peace, Joy, Love
Holiday concert
Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. – Norton Auditorium
Embrace the holiday season with “Joy, Love, Peace” as the Shoals Symphony Orchestra is joined by special guest vocalist C.J. Greer. Described as “warm, lovely, powerful, emotional,” her Broadway and National Tour credits include “Sister Act,” “Les Misérables,” “The Producers,” “Ragtime,” and “The Buddy Holly Story.”
Year of the Woman
Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. – Norton Auditorium
As UNA celebrates 150 years of great women inspiring change at the university, the Shoals Symphony Orchestra features a selection of classical works by esteemed female composers, whom are distinguished for contributions to stirring, ground-breaking professional orchestral music.
My Lucky Day
Special event fundraiser
March 19 at 7 p.m.
Lucky or not, attending this special St. Patrick’s Day-themed event will have you thinking this is “My Lucky Day.” The evening will be spent at the Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts with heavy hors d’oeurves and colorful libations included. 21 and older only please.
Gloria and the Fifth
April 9 at 7 p.m. and April 10 at 3 p.m. – Norton Auditorium
Guest conductor Dr. Ian Loeppky and combined UNA/Guest Choirs perform John Rutter’s “Gloria” with the Shoals Symphony Orchestra. The piece described by many as exalted, devotional, and jubilant will be preceded by a powerful performance of Beethoven’s timeless classic, Symphony No. 5, Op. 67.
Disney – The Little Mermaid
In concert live to film
April 30 at 7 p.m. – Norton Auditorium
Disney’s animated classic “The Little Mermaid” will be given new life for a special evening at Norton Auditorium. As “The Little Mermaid” plays on a large movie screen, Maestro Stevens will lead the Shoals Symphony Orchestra performing the film’s Oscar® and Grammy®-winning score, by composer Alan Menken and lyricist Howard Ashman, live to film.
