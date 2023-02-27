In December 2007, Ryan Kindahl, then a sophomore at the University of Alabama, was home for Christmas break. He was contemplating dropping out of school to move to Los Angeles.
About that time, Dan King, a student at the University of North Alabama, was still figuring out what he wanted in a college degree.
Neither knew the other at the time, but nearly 15 years later the two close friends and creative partners are seeing their short narrative film, “Last Request,” screened at festivals across the country and back in Florence, where each of their filmmaking journeys started.
Kindahl, a graduate of Florence High School, said he was always drawn to storytelling and loved drawing comics, but had never considered writing as a profession.
“To my parents, you know family members and friends, I think I was sort of considered an artist growing up even though I didn’t consider myself that,” he said. “I’ve always sort of been uncomfortable with the term or the label. Maybe I didn’t feel like I deserved it.”
As a student at Alabama, he said he wasn’t studying film or television, but had learned about a three-day filmmaking competition in which the organizers supplied students with cameras and editing equipment.
“I think I saw a flyer and recruited a couple of friends and signed us up,” he said. “I came up with this story on the fly, and we went and filmed it. It was the most fun that I’ve ever had. It just felt very exciting and fulfilling and liberating.
“I think that was the lightbulb moment. Like, oh, I need to do this.”
When he saw an article in a student newspaper about a group of alumni living and making it in the industry in Los Angeles, he said he reached out and sought advice on how to make his move.
“It got me excited about the possibility of moving out there, and also, they gave me the impression that you didn’t necessarily need a college degree to start working in the industry,” he said.
“I ended up dropping out (of UA), but I don’t necessarily encourage other people to do that.
“The film program at Alabama at the time — and everywhere, you know, most places — was very limited. This was like right before the digital revolution when cameras became much cheaper and you would get similar cinema quality. That was in 2007. Cameras and equipment were so expensive.”
Kindahl spent a year saving for the move and made the leap in 2009. He lived there for a year during an economic recession and even found work in the film industry amid a writers and actors strike.
“It was an experience. I loved L.A., and I pretty much worked non-stop the whole time I was there, which I was very fortunate because it was not the best time to move out there,” he said.
That same year, King became a fresh graduate from UNA after six years of “chasing a major.”
The Jasper native had enrolled at UNA to play sports and pursue a career in accounting. While he excelled in math, he realized the work wasn’t his passion. He refocused and landed on computer information systems, which lasted one more semester.
“I was really into photography and had always had this love for art,” he said. “So, after three — nearly four — years, I decided to change direction again and I got my bachelor’s of fine arts in photography and graphic design.”
The career choice would take him to Florida to work for IT Cinema Dance Media, a photography, video and streaming service for dance studios and competitions.
The move also led to his first meeting with Kindahl, who found work with the same company on his move back from L.A.
The two stayed in touch over the years until King moved to Birmingham, where Kindahl was a film production instructor for EMPACT (Entertainment Media Production & Crew Training) with Alabama Industrial Development Training.
“I knew he’d lived in L.A. and had this experience and that he was wanting to write a script,” King said. “We loved getting together and talking, and it just sort of snowballed from there.”
While living in Birmingham, the friends started their own motion picture and media company — 2threefive, Inc.
“We had the production company for several years,” Kindahl said. “When I left Birmingham, we dissolved the company, but Dan had become one of my best friends and we stayed in touch. A few years ago, in 2021, we started talking about doing a project together.”
He said King was looking to build his portfolio, and Kindahl, who had moved back to Florence and started a family, had a creative itch to start writing again.
“I have two small children and the youngest was born shortly after the pandemic,” Kindahl said. “I don’t have a lot of time on my hands, so directing something didn’t even seem like an option. Writing something for someone else to direct seemed more feasible.”
Meanwhile, King had stayed active in the industry in Birmingham and had worked on a project under Daniel Scheinert, co-director and screenwriter alongside Daniel Kwan.
Known collectively as Daniels, the two are responsible for “Swiss Army Man” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
King came up with a few loglines to pitch to Kindahl, including the line that inspired “Last Request,” which is the duo’s first completed narrative short film.
“We shot it in 2021, and (Daniel Scheivert) gave us some notes on the first cut,” King said. “The fact that he took the time for us in the middle of his biggest payout, you know, while he was working on ‘The Death of Dick Long,’ it’s just surreal. I know Daniel Kwan has to be as an outstanding guy just by knowing Daniel Scheivert and seeing the way he worked with us.”
King and Kindahl said their work has been all the more rewarding because it is such a collaborative art.
“I think for any creative person, that would be my advice,” Kindahl said. “Have some creative partnerships so you’re accountable to each other and you can lean on each other to make something happen.
“I have a tendency to want to do everything at once and can have a hard time committing to one thing, or seeing a project through. Dan and our crew really made it possible. It’s been an amazing experience.”
