Kayla McKinney, who has taught art at Colbert Heights High School for the past 13 years, said shows like the annual “Artistic Renderings of Youth” (AROY) exhibit at the Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts help validate her students’ interests and talents.
“They hear me say all the time, ‘Your work is good,’ but when they come here and see their work among the work by other kids from other schools — when other teachers and adults tell them their work is good, it really encourages them,” she said.
“I’m with them all the time, but for them to hear it from others, it really motivates and encourages them to keep pursuing it.”
McKinney said this year’s AROY Exhibit features work from more than 350 students from Lauderdale, Colbert and Franklin counties.
Schools that submitted student work include, Brooks High, Cherokee High, Colbert County High, Colbert Heights High, Creekside Academy for Learning, Deshler High, Florence Freshmen Center, Florence High, Mars Hill Bible School, Muscle Shoals Middle, Rogers High, Russellville High, Shoals Christian School and Lexington High School.
“It’s a big show that has become highly anticipated by area art students and their teachers,” said McKinney, who first got involved with the show as an intern under the late Ronnie Riner, who taught art at Muscle Shoals High School and was one of the founders for the exhibit.
“It’s a full circle moment for me because I started as a student with Mr. Riner and now it’s an honor because it feels like we’re continuing his legacy,” she said.
The AROY Exhibit awards two special prizes in the name of the show’s two founders, Riner and Jerry Foster, who is a retired art instructor with Florence City Schools.
McKinney said Foster continues to select the recipient of the Jerry Foster Avant Garde Award while Pat Riner returns each year to select the recipient of the Ronnie Riner Memorial Award.
Muscle Shoals High School Art Instructor Jason Behel said students who have artwork in the exhibit should be proud, regardless of whether they earn a ribbon in their age division. Just being selected to participate in the show is proof of their talent.
“It’s not just at school hanging in a classroom. It’s big. It’s public,” he said.
“Hopefully, this is a real eye-opener for people in the community who can come see exactly how much talent is in this area. I really believe that everybody needs to come see what these kids are doing. Some of them are above the collegiate level. I mean, they are phenomenal already.”
Along with the Jerry Foster and Ronnie Riner awards, the juried exhibit also awards first-, second- and third-place ribbons across three grade divisions, and various scholarships awarded by the University of North Alabama.
