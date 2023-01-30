Miriam Omura is an artist whose work defies labels and isn’t easily categorized by its medium. Her craft combines weaving with several of her other passions — painting, photography, history and genealogy.
Omura primarily works in textiles, though that wasn’t necessarily her plan when she first enrolled at the Cleveland Institute of Art.
“I went to art school and thought I was going to focus on sculpture,” Omura said, adding that her plan was to minor in photography.
“The photography classes were always filled, so I took a third choice —textiles,” she said. “When I took that intro class, I suddenly realized how much I was drawn to weaving. That ended up being my major, but it was all by accident. I never would have thought that I would have gone into textiles.”
At 19, Omura discovered her passion for weaving. Sometime before graduating, she discovered she loved combining dye painting with the already tedious craft.
She said it can take her several months to complete a single woven portrait.
“It’s a modification process I learned,” Omura said, crediting Hildur Jonnson for introducing her to the distinct technique.
“She’s an artist based out of Cleveland, Ohio, but she’s originally from Iceland. I worked as studio assistant for her,” Omura said. “She does huge, huge pieces … they are abstracted landscapes and very loose.”
Omura, who works from her own studio in Birmingham, takes a similar approach. Starting with her own hand-woven white cloth, she uses a paint brush to apply dyes to the fabric and uses a special paste to control bleeding and blending of the dyes.
After rinsing and drying her work, she goes back to the loom where she deconstructs the cloth and reweaves it.
The product is almost indescribable. Many of her portraits are hazy depictions of her reference material, which Omura explains is intentional. Her work is a visual example of memory.
“One thing I’ve found with my pieces is that the further away you stand, the more focused they look. As you get closer, they become unfocused,” Omura said. “I think the weaving reflects the way we see people. You might from a distance think, ‘I’ve got an idea of who they are. This is the type of person they are.’ As you read more into it and get closer, you realize there’s more to diffuse.”
Omura has always found inspiration from her own family’s history. Her mother was born in Sri Lanka, and her father’s family is from the United Kingdom. Omura was born in England and immigrated to the U.S. with her family when she was nine years old.
She said she was always fascinated with old family portraits and finding out more about missing or lost relatives.
Omura also found inspiration in local history. More recently, she began searching missing persons lists and took on a project that immortalizes the stories she finds herself drawn to.
The artistic process involves transferring lithographic portraits of missing persons onto porcelain clay tiles. After glazing and baking the clay portraits, she adds her personal finishing touch by stitching them to colorful swatches of cloth.
“These are people from Alabama who are missing for various reasons,” Omura said on Tuesday, pointing to a box of the portrait tiles about to be hung for an exhibit at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art in Sheffield.
“In some cases, the person is known to be deceased, but their body hasn’t been found. It may be a personal choice to go missing — to remove themselves from family and not be connected,” she said.
“I work with history and family; the lost and missing — exploring all those different definitions, but I also think it speaks to our society as a whole. How we view each other and how we remember one another.”
Aside from the tiles, the upcoming exhibit features woven portraits of other John and Jane Does Omura was inspired by.
A male portrait with a descriptive overlay that reads “Pitney” was inspired by a gentleman who might have been trying to dodge the draft amid the Vietnam War, Omura said.
“He went to Canada, and then he tried to get back into the U.S., and they wouldn’t let him in. His document said his name was Alex Pitney, but they couldn’t prove that. He’s in Canada indefinitely because he can’t prove who he is,” she said.
In 2021, Omura joined the Black Cherry Tree Project, a collection of commemorative art works undertaken to memorialize 33 lynching victims in Jefferson County.
Omura’s contribution to the collection, titled “It was Supposed to be a Workday,” includes three woven portraits. Two of O.D. “O’Dee” Henderson, who was violently murdered at the Fairfield Police Station following a workplace altercation on May 9, 1940.
Omura created a third woven painting to portray Henderson’s younger brother, Clark.
Omura said the artists who volunteered their time for the project were given creative freedom in constructing their commemoration pieces.
“For me, I thought back to my portraits where I work with the lost and the missing, and this made sense,” she said. “This is a portrait of his younger brother as an old man, and (O.D.) is a ghostly image in the background. For his family, they experienced loss and the missing of his existence. That’s what this piece is about.”
Omura includes with her woven portraits a research paper she wrote on Henderson’s life and the lynching.
As with all of her artwork, the project required patience and a multitude of steps, but Omura enjoys losing herself in the long process.
“There’s meditation in weaving,” she said. “You are touching every single thread, so in ‘painting’ and weaving the portraits of people, I have a long time to sit with them and think about their story. When I’m not weaving, I try to read or research their stories if possible.”
