When aspiring filmmaker Brandon Underwood decided he needed more opportunities to build his résumé ahead of college, he knew he also wanted to open the door for other students with similar interests and goals.
The Colbert County High senior founded his school’s first film club with a little help from a couple of other graduating students. Now the Colbert County High School Film Club includes 10 members in grades 10 through 12.
“I knew I wanted to get into film,” Underwood said. “I just felt like we didn’t have as many opportunities, and I wanted to create some for people who wanted to go into this field, too.
“I don’t know if the club will still be around next year, but I hope something is.”
Coach Mackenzie Roberts, an English Language Arts teacher who sponsors the students, said the club is run by the students. From projects they undertake, to events they participate in, and even club meetings, she said all aspects are organized by Underwood.
“It’s exciting that one student like Brandon can get a bunch of people involved,” club member Ben Adams said. “He’s taught me a lot about filming. I’ve noticed now that when I’m filming things in my daily life, it does look a lot more professional because of the stuff that Brandon has taught me.”
While Adams and several of the other students in the club found a mentor in their club leader, the students said their high school doesn’t offer any formal courses on film or theater.
Most of what Underwood knows, he taught himself.
“Growing up with Brandon, he always had this interest in making anything he could,” Underwood’s cousin and fellow club member, Camdyn Mardis, said.
“He’d send me ideas, scripts and plans for things he wanted to film, and they’ve all been great. We used to have a comic book line — we wrote little comic stories in like sixth and seventh grade.”
Underwood said he’s enjoyed sharing stories from a young age, but around the eighth grade he discovered a new way to express himself.
“I think film is the best medium for me. It’s one of my favorite ways to tell a story because there are so many different things that go into it,” he said.
With COVID restrictions in place for much of Underwood’s ninth-grade year and all his 10th-grade year, he spent most of his time developing scripts. Early in his junior year, he completed his first short film.
Last summer, he said he gained more experience working with other filmmakers, and jumped at other opportunities to help film students at the University of North Alabama with their projects.
On March 4, Underwood’s short film, “Goodnight,” was screened at the George Lindsey UNA Film Festival along with other student submissions.
“I guess I had the most experience from stuff like that, and I had to get it out of the mud myself just by going in and doing it,” Underwood said of organizing the CCHS Film Club.
He said he already had plans for the students biggest project after being inspired by a documentary he’d seen titled “High School,” which was produced and directed by Frederick Wiseman in 1968.
“It’s like scenes from everyday life in a high school,” Underwood said. “My parents would always tell me stories about them in school, and I would be like, this is weird. I can’t imagine my parents being in high school.
“I kind of thought it would be cool to have a living yearbook of what it was like — a year in the life of whomever.”
For most of the school year, the film students volunteered to film sporting events and other student-led activities on campus.
“It’s very sporadic,” Underwood said. “I’ll talk to them like maybe the day before, or maybe five minutes before, and say, hey let’s go film this basketball game, or here’s a Beta Club meeting we’ve got to go film.”
Mardis said the documentary focuses on senior students at the school. He hopes it is something his graduating class can be proud of when it’s completed.
“The documentary is about our senior year, so that’s going to be important to me and our other classmates,” he said. “I want us to always be able to look back and remember it.”
He and Underwood said the club is hoping to host a public screening of their completed project in downtown Leighton over the summer. Though many of the film club students are sophomores and juniors, students like Kaydence King said she is excited to start a new tradition for upcoming seniors. She believes the project will become an annual undertaking for years to come.
“There’s been a lot more involvement and student participation. We have a lot more school spirit this year,” King said, adding that she joined as soon as she’d heard about the film club.
“I was in drama last year, but they got rid of our club because we needed funding,” she said. “To me, this is a way to release our creative energy. There are no clubs around here, so this is a really good thing.”
Underwood agreed that the club’s projects have brought students together in unexpected ways.
“People love being on camera,” he said. “We’ve talked to a lot more people than we’d anticipated because you have to get out there and meet all these other students that you might not necessarily talk to outside of class.”
