F230326 FILM CLUB
Buy Now

From left, Brian Fisher, Brodie Montgomery, Westin Smith, Kaydence King, Brandon Underwood, Joseph “Lemarius” Stewart, Hunter Staggs, Camdyn Mardis and Benjamin Adams are members of the Colbert County High School Film Club. [DAN BUSY/TIMESDAILY]

 Dan Busey/TimesDaily

When aspiring filmmaker Brandon Underwood decided he needed more opportunities to build his résumé ahead of college, he knew he also wanted to open the door for other students with similar interests and goals.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Chelsea.retherford@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5736.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.